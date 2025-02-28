Angels Notes: Halos Star to Open Season on Injured List, Mike Trout Prediction, and More
The Los Angeles Angels officially won't have their star shortstop to open the 2025 season.
Manager Ron Washington confirmed Thursday that standout shortstop Zach Neto won't be ready for Opening Day, and will likely start the season on the injured list.
Washington also made it known he didn't yet know when Neto would be making his debut in 2025.
In other Angels news, Mike Trout made a prediction on how many games he'll play in center field this season as he transitions to right field full time. He still expects to see some action in center field when the Angels need him.
