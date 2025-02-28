Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Star to Open Season on Injured List, Mike Trout Prediction, and More

Noah Camras

Aug 2, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout during the MLB game against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels officially won't have their star shortstop to open the 2025 season.

Manager Ron Washington confirmed Thursday that standout shortstop Zach Neto won't be ready for Opening Day, and will likely start the season on the injured list.

Washington also made it known he didn't yet know when Neto would be making his debut in 2025.

In other Angels news, Mike Trout made a prediction on how many games he'll play in center field this season as he transitions to right field full time. He still expects to see some action in center field when the Angels need him.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

