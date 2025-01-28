Angels Notes: Huge Pete Alonso Update, Blockbuster Outfield Trade Incoming?
The Major League Baseball world (and the Los Angeles Angels) recently received a huge update regarding free agent slugger Pete Alonso.
The owner of the New York Mets, Steven Cohen, very candidly told fans that contract negotiations with their All-Star has been "exhausting."
If the Angels want to pair a two-time Home Run Derby champion and four-time All-Star with a now-healthy Mike Trout, it would significantly increase their chances on improving their abysmal 2024 win total of 63.
The Halos have another opportunity to better position themselves to be contenders once again as they are urged by an MLB insider to consider bringing in an All-Star closer.
They have also been linked to an outfielder who is very familiar with the Greater Los Angeles area as the Angels need to desperately improve outfield depth. He most recently played for the World Series runners-up in 2024.
He would be a good replacement for one of the team's top outfielders, who has been in trade rumors all offseason and was most recently linked to the Philadelphia Phillies.
