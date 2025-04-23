Angels Notes: Infielder Has Surprise Surgery, Veteran Leaves Organization, Kenley Jansen Impact
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-3, on Tuesday evening. dropping back to .500 on the year at 11-11.
Luis Rengifo, however, wasn't present in the lineup after undergoing a root canal procedure on Monday. He was still able to make a pinch hitting appearance late in the game.
Per MLB.com's Rhett Bolinger, manager Ron Washington opted for a more favorable batter in the lineup against Pittsburgh's Bailey Falter, choosing Kevin Newman and his career 5-for-11 record against the southpaw versus Rengifo. Newman went 0-for-2
In more news about Angels infielders, a veteran who signed with the Halos ahead of Opening Day elected free agency after clearing waivers when he was designated for assignment. The infielder could have stayed in the Halos minor league system but instead chose to see if a better situation arises through free agency.
Finally, a breakout reliever spoke on the impact that Kenley Jansen has around the clubhouse. Fans can see his dominance on the mound night in and night out, but the young reliever spoke on how he affects the team in moments not seen by the public.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
