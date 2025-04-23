Halos Today

Angels Notes: Infielder Has Surprise Surgery, Veteran Leaves Organization, Kenley Jansen Impact

Gabe Smallson

Apr 18, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-3, on Tuesday evening. dropping back to .500 on the year at 11-11.

Luis Rengifo, however, wasn't present in the lineup after undergoing a root canal procedure on Monday. He was still able to make a pinch hitting appearance late in the game.

Per MLB.com's Rhett Bolinger, manager Ron Washington opted for a more favorable batter in the lineup against Pittsburgh's Bailey Falter, choosing Kevin Newman and his career 5-for-11 record against the southpaw versus Rengifo. Newman went 0-for-2

In more news about Angels infielders, a veteran who signed with the Halos ahead of Opening Day elected free agency after clearing waivers when he was designated for assignment. The infielder could have stayed in the Halos minor league system but instead chose to see if a better situation arises through free agency.

Finally, a breakout reliever spoke on the impact that Kenley Jansen has around the clubhouse. Fans can see his dominance on the mound night in and night out, but the young reliever spoke on how he affects the team in moments not seen by the public.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Infielder Elects to Leave Organization

Kenley Jansen Making Huge Impact on Angels' Breakout Reliever

Angels Young Star Had to Fall in Love With Game Again After Last Year's Struggles

Angels Open Insane Arcade at Angel Stadium

Angels Manager Reveals What Kyren Paris Needs to Do to Get Back on Track

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News