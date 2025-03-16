Angels Notes: Luis Rengifo Status Revealed, Huge Zach Neto Update, Anthony Rendon To Be Released?
With all the unfortunate injury news and speculation surrounding the Los Angeles Angels, utility man Luis Rengifo addressed his health directly. He revealed what his status will be for Opening Day.
In more injury updates, Zach Neto revealed how his recovery is going from shoulder surgery. Neto also received high praise from manager Ron Washington on his rehab process, despite the fact that the shortstop will start the season on the injured list.
And finally, another member of the Halos who is no stranger to nagging injuries is Anthony Rendon. An insider for the Angels predicted that the third baseman will be released, but still paid in full, despite his lack of availability during an injury-riddled tenure.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
