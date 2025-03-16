Halos Today

Angels Notes: Luis Rengifo Status Revealed, Huge Zach Neto Update, Anthony Rendon To Be Released?

August 16, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) misplays the RBI single of Atlanta Braves left fielder Jarred Kelenic (24) during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
August 16, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) misplays the RBI single of Atlanta Braves left fielder Jarred Kelenic (24) during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
With all the unfortunate injury news and speculation surrounding the Los Angeles Angels, utility man Luis Rengifo addressed his health directly. He revealed what his status will be for Opening Day.

In more injury updates, Zach Neto revealed how his recovery is going from shoulder surgery. Neto also received high praise from manager Ron Washington on his rehab process, despite the fact that the shortstop will start the season on the injured list.

And finally, another member of the Halos who is no stranger to nagging injuries is Anthony Rendon. An insider for the Angels predicted that the third baseman will be released, but still paid in full, despite his lack of availability during an injury-riddled tenure.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

