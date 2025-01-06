Halos Today

Angels Notes: Major Anthony Santander Update, Latest Pete Alonso Rumors, Former Halo Joins Yankees

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Free agent outfielder Anthony Santander is reportedly still far from making a decision, with no progress on a potential deal, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to Santander, but Murray noted that no deal appears close, despite interest from teams like the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, but MLB Network analyst Kevin Frandsen believes the two sides aren't a perfect fit. While the Angels are looking to add another power bat to their lineup, Alonso, 30, remains unsigned as the top free agent at first base this offseason.

The New York Yankees have re-signed former Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez to a minor league contract, which includes an invitation to spring training, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

