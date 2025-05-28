Angels Notes: Massive Mike Trout Update, Ex-Halo Cut By Rival, Logan O’Hoppe Latest
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the New York Yankees, 3-2, on Tuesday evening. They dropped their fourth in a row and fell to 25-29 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, there was another health update on three-time MVP Mike Trout as he takes his final steps before returning to action. He could be seen lightly running the bases and taking batting practice at Angel Stadium on Tuesday.
Additionally, a former Angels player was recently cut by a rival ball club. A brief retirement stood in between his time with the Halos and his now former team.
Finally, there are positive health updates regarding catcher Logan O'Hoppe. The young star was hit in the head by a backswing on Monday evening as manager Ron Washington provides the latest.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
