Halos Today

Angels Notes: Massive Mike Trout Update, Ex-Halo Cut By Rival, Logan O’Hoppe Latest

Gabe Smallson

May 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) attempts to throw a runner out at second in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) attempts to throw a runner out at second in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the New York Yankees, 3-2, on Tuesday evening. They dropped their fourth in a row and fell to 25-29 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, there was another health update on three-time MVP Mike Trout as he takes his final steps before returning to action. He could be seen lightly running the bases and taking batting practice at Angel Stadium on Tuesday.

Additionally, a former Angels player was recently cut by a rival ball club. A brief retirement stood in between his time with the Halos and his now former team.

Finally, there are positive health updates regarding catcher Logan O'Hoppe. The young star was hit in the head by a backswing on Monday evening as manager Ron Washington provides the latest.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels' Mike Trout to Take Final Steps Ahead of Return During Yankees Series

Former Angels Outfielder Cut By AL West Rival

Angels Manager Provides Update on Logan O'Hoppe After Head Injury

Angels Third-String Catcher Has Locker Hinting at Potential Unfortunate Logan O’Hoppe Move

Angels Manager Reveals Reasoning for Midseason All-Star Signing

Angels $42 Million All-Star Addition Named Among Biggest Busts

Angels Manager Breaks Silence on Kyren Paris Decision

Angels' $33 Million Pitcher Joins Team in New York Hinting at Imminent Roster Move

Angels Manager Still Doesn’t Have Concrete Timeline for Mike Trout Return

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News