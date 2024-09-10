Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mike Trout's Nomination, Jo Adell's Season Ends, Familiar Face Returns

Apr 16, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays at the end of the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
/ Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Angels beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-2 on Monday, getting another encouraging start from left-hander Reid Detmers as he attempts to re-establish himself in the Angels' rotation.

Here are all the headlines you might have missed Monday:

Mike Trout Eyes Roberto Clemente Award

Angels' star Mike Trout has been nominated for the esteemed 2024 Roberto Clemente Award, celebrating his sportsmanship and community involvement. He'll be recognized for the nomination prior to the Angels' game this Sunday.

Angels vs Twins: A Familiar Face Returns

An interesting match-up looms as the Angels go head-to-head with the Minnesota Twins. This game marks the return of Jose Suarez, who was previously designated for assignment amid a poor start to the season.

Jo Adell's Season Officially Concludes

The 2024 season has drawn to a close for outfielder Jo Adell, as he is transferred to the 60-day injured list to make space for pitcher José Suarez. This decision officially ends Adell's season.

Season Over for Jose Soriano Due to Arm Fatigue

Pitcher Jose Soriano's promising season is cut short due to arm fatigue, placing him on the 60-day injured list. This move sidelines him for the remainder of the season.

Janson Junk Parts Ways with AL West Rivals

Former Angels pitcher Janson Junk was designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics just six days after his acquisition. The pitcher who debuted with the Angels not long ago remained in the A's organization on an outright assignment.

Published
