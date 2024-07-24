Angels Notes: Mike Trout's Setback, Luis Rengifo Buzz, Milestone Victory
Don't look now, but the Angels are closer to the top of the American League West than they've been since May. In an American League West race separated by a mere 12 games from top to bottom, the Angels' second straight victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday (by a score of 5-1) drew the Angels within 8 games of the division leaders.
Here's everything else you might have missed Tuesday:
Trout's Early Exit from Rehab Start
Angels star Mike Trout experienced a setback in his first minor league rehab game Tuesday, leaving early due to left knee soreness. He took only one at-bat with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, raising concerns about his expected timeline for return to the major leagues.
Rengifo Shines, Increasing Trade Value
Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is attracting significant attention from the Boston Red Sox, thanks to his impressive batting stats and versatile defense. As the MLB trade deadline approaches, Rengifo might bolster the Angels' leverage in trade negotiations.
Angels' Approach to the MLB Trade Deadline
With the trade deadline looming, the Angels are poised as one of the primary sellers, aiming to enhance their farm system. Key players like Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, and others could be on the trading block, according to Newsweek's predictions for all 30 teams.
Jo Adell's Mindset Shift Spurs Turnaround
Outfielder Jo Adell of the Angels has revealed a new mental approach that has significantly impacted his performance this season. Find out what changes Adell has made to his game, contributing to his success on the field.
Historic Victory at Oakland Coliseum
In what might be their final game at the Oakland Coliseum, the Angels marked a significant franchise milestone with an 8-5 win against the Athletics. Kevin Pillar’s crucial two-run double was a highlight of the game.