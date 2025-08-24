Angels Notes: Nolan Schanuel Injury, Zach Neto Contract Extension Update, Pitcher to Restricted List
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Chicago Cubs 12-1 at Angel Stadium. The Halos got dominated, giving up 15 hits to the Cubs.
Victor Mederos was the starter, though he only got through four innings of work, allowing six runs.
During the game, first baseman Nolan Schanuel exited the game with left wrist soreness.
In other news, a team insider provided an update on the status of an extension for Zach Neto.
The star is getting more and more expensive with each game that passes, and an extension could help pay for his free agency years sooner.
Finally, starting pitcher Jose Soriano is still on the restricted list for a surprise reason.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
