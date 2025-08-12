Halos Today

Angels Notes: Outfielder Carted Off With Injury, Tyler Anderson Scratched From Start, Halos DFA Veteran

Gabe Smallson

Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) greets right fielder Gustavo Campero (51) after the final out of the ninth inning defeating the Washington Nationals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels started off the Freeway Series with a win, as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-4, on Monday night in a powerful offensive showing. The Halos improved to 57-62 on the year and officially clinched a season series against the Dodgers for the first time since 2019.

Unfortunately, a Halos outfielder had to be carted off the field after a scary injury in the eighth inning. Upon tracking down an eventual home run, Gustavo Campera appeared to get his cleat stuck on the right field wall when making an attempt at a grab.

In more injury news, after the victory, southpaw Tyler Anderson was unfortunately scratched from his Tuesday start. Right-hander Victor Mederos will take Anderson's place on the mound, as back stiffness was the reported injury for the veteran.

Finally, the Halos made a roster move ahead of the eventual victory, parting ways with an offseason acquisition. The veteran utility man was designated for assignment after a disappointing season, batting just .160 through 14 appearances.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

