Angels Notes: Outfielder Carted Off With Injury, Tyler Anderson Scratched From Start, Halos DFA Veteran
The Los Angeles Angels started off the Freeway Series with a win, as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-4, on Monday night in a powerful offensive showing. The Halos improved to 57-62 on the year and officially clinched a season series against the Dodgers for the first time since 2019.
Unfortunately, a Halos outfielder had to be carted off the field after a scary injury in the eighth inning. Upon tracking down an eventual home run, Gustavo Campera appeared to get his cleat stuck on the right field wall when making an attempt at a grab.
In more injury news, after the victory, southpaw Tyler Anderson was unfortunately scratched from his Tuesday start. Right-hander Victor Mederos will take Anderson's place on the mound, as back stiffness was the reported injury for the veteran.
Finally, the Halos made a roster move ahead of the eventual victory, parting ways with an offseason acquisition. The veteran utility man was designated for assignment after a disappointing season, batting just .160 through 14 appearances.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Outfielder Carted Off Field With Scary Ankle Injury
Angels Demote Starter to Minor Leagues Again Amid Major Struggles
Angels DFA Veteran Utility Man After Disappointing Season
Angels’ Tyler Anderson Scratched From Tuesday Start vs Dodgers With Injury
Angels Using Hall of Famer Pitcher to Teach Young Starter How to Be Great
Angels Reliever Reveals Why He Loves Pitching Often
Angels' Yoan Moncada Reacts to Life Changing Moment
Angels Top Prospect Could Join Rotation Following Jack Kochanowicz Decision, Says Insider
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.