Angels Notes: Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Halos Predicted to Sign Pete Alonso
A Los Angeles Angels pitcher announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 24.
The 2023 draft pick has dealt with multiple injuries to his back which have impacted his mental health.
"To be completely upfront and honest to people who have supported me so much through this journey, I have decided to step away from baseball and retire," he wrote on social media.
"This doesn't mean permanently, as the option will always be open, but at the point I'm in with my health currently it was the best option we could decide on.
"I have been dealing with some back issues with bulging discs, disc degeneration, and spinal stenosis of the nerve canal. That along with other arm injuries has taken a major toll on my mental and physical health, and the desire to continue playing."
In other Angels news, the Halos were recently predicted to sign four-time All-Star slugger Pete Alonso, who is suddenly expected to not be back with the New York Mets in 2025.
He would provide a massive bat in an Angels lineup looking for another intimidator alongside Mike Trout.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB at 24 Years Old
Angels Predicted to Land $174M All-Star Slugger in Shocking Move
Angels Free Agent Slugger Signs With NL West Squad
Angels Predicted to Shock MLB World, Land Superstar in Blockbuster Move
Angels Predicted to Sign All-Star, World Series Winning Pitcher in Surprise Move
Angels Predicted to Sign $30 Million All-Star in Shocking Reunion
Angels Sign 18 Players on First Day of International Signing Period
Angels Tweets of the Day: