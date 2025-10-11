Angels Notes: Pitcher Elects to Leave Halos, Huge Albert Pujols Development, Unfortunate Anthony Rendon Update
The Los Angeles Angels are in the market for a new manager, and they could bring someone in from their own organization. Albert Pujols has served as a special assistant to the Angels since his retirement, and the Angels are discussing the terms of a contract with him.
Angels pitcher Jose Quijada has elected free agency following the 2025 season, and will test free agency.
Quijada made just two appearances for the Angels this season, and didn't allow a run in either.
Anthony Rendon played even fewer games than Quijada this season, failing to appear for the entirety of the 2025 season due to a hip injury. Per general manager Perry Minasian, the third baseman is still yet to resume baseball activities.
