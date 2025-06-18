Halos Today

Angels Notes: Pitcher Leaves Organization and Re-Signs, Mike Trout All-Star Campaign, Yankees Shutout Again

Jun 17, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) watches his single against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels shut out the New York Yankees for a second consecutive game, this time 4-0, behind a dominant, nine-strikeout performance from Kyle Hendricks. The Halos improved to 35-37 on the year.

In other news, an Angels pitcher recently elected to leave the organization. In a turn of events, however, the veteran arm then re-signed with the Halos in what is now a second reunion with the team.

Additionally, superstar Mike Trout has been garnering quite a few votes to be named an All-Star this year, despite missing most of the month of May. The three-time MVP is batting .292 with a pair of homers in the month of June to go along with eight RBIs and an OPS of .813.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

