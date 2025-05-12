Halos Today

Angels Notes: Pitcher Suffers Scary Head Injury, DFA’d Halo Resurfaces With Team, Another Series Loss

Gabe Smallson

Aug 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington (37) take the ball to relieve pitcher Jose Quijada (65) in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 7-3, to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday as they dropped to 16-23 on the year.

In more unfortunate news, a top pitching prospect for the Halos was hit by a line drive and forced to exit the game. The right-hander tossed seven strikeouts before the scary incident occurred in the Double-A matchup.

Additionally, a southpaw has resurfaced in the Angels organization after he was designated for assignment towards the end of March. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign where he posted the best ERA of his career, and looks to rejoin a Halos bullpen that is in serious need of assistance.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

