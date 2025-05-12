Angels Notes: Pitcher Suffers Scary Head Injury, DFA’d Halo Resurfaces With Team, Another Series Loss
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 7-3, to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday as they dropped to 16-23 on the year.
In more unfortunate news, a top pitching prospect for the Halos was hit by a line drive and forced to exit the game. The right-hander tossed seven strikeouts before the scary incident occurred in the Double-A matchup.
Additionally, a southpaw has resurfaced in the Angels organization after he was designated for assignment towards the end of March. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign where he posted the best ERA of his career, and looks to rejoin a Halos bullpen that is in serious need of assistance.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
