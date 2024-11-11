Angels Notes: Possible Mike Trout Trade, 2025 Record Prediction, Offseason Targets
MLB insider Kerry Miller suggests that the Angels could trade Mike Trout this offseason. The Angels have not indicated at any plans of trading Trout, and have instead mentioned plans to use him next season while trying to keep him healthy. Trout has remained loyal to the franchise.
Miller also predicted that the Angels will have the worst record in the American League West in 2025. The Angels want to contend next season, but Miller does not think they will do so. The Angels finished last in the AL West in 2024, recording a franchise worst record of 63-99.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian noted that Los Angeles is targeting players from all positions this offseason as they look to add depth to the team. Minasian specifically mentioned adding to the starting rotation and bullpen. So far this offseason, the Angels have acquired slugger Jorge Soler, infielder Scott Kingery, and right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
Here are the top stories and news from the Angels:
Angels Predicted to Have Worst Record in AL West in 2025
Insider Predicts Angels Trade Mike Trout in Blockbuster Salary Dump
Former Angels Pitcher Joins One of MLB's Worst Teams
Angels Expect Mike Trout to Have a 'Great Year' in 2025