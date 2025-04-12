Angels Notes: Top Pitcher Placed on Injured List, Halos Reliever Almost Retired, Brutal Halos Schedule
The Los Angeles Angels got walloped by the Houston Astros, 14-3, on Friday night, moving to 8-5 on the year.
The bad news didn't end there as one of the Halos' most productive relievers was moved to the injured list. Both he and manager Ron Washington assumed he was just having an off day, but it will now require an extended absence.
The relief pitcher who was called up in the midst of the IL stint revealed just how close he was to calling it quits in regard to his professional baseball aspirations. Luckily, he had a community of people telling him to stay the course which has now resulted in his first taste of MLB action.
Finally, if it seems like the Angels have been playing an excessive amount of games away from home lately, it's because it 100 percent is. The kind of schedule the Halos have been playing hasn't been seen by a major league team since 1957.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Place Top Reliever on Injured List in Shocking Move
Angels Pitcher Almost Retired a Few Years Ago
Angels Have Unfortunate Schedule Not Seen by MLB Team Since 1957
Why Isn't Kyren Paris Batting Higher in the Angels' Lineup?
Angels Skyrocket in Latest MLB Power Rankings After Red-Hot Start
Angels Manager Reveals Exciting News Regarding Kyren Paris
Angels Tweets of the Day:
