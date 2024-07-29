Angels Notes: Tragic Death of Former Pitcher, Trade Rumors, the Haul for Estévez

Halos Today

Oct 1, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (59) shakes hands with catcher Cooper Hummel (21) after the final out of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels beat the Oakland A's, 8-6 on Sunday, getting a grand slam from Taylor Ward to salvage the series finale. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed in advance of Monday's off-day and the trade deadline Tuesday.

Former Angels Pitcher Passes Away at 31

The Angels community mourns the loss of former pitcher Reyes Moronta, who tragically died in a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic at the age of 31. His death was confirmed by the Bravos de León of the Mexican League, for whom he was pitching as recently as this week.

Angels Reportedly Secure Deal for Luis Garcia

According to Jim Bowden, the Los Angeles Angels have reportedly finalized a deal for top relief pitcher Luis Garcia. The return isn't known, and the deal isn't announced, but the Angels are short on time to make an announcement with the MLB trade deadline looming at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Angels Discuss Trades With AL Wild Card Contender

Negotiations are heating up as the Angels are reported to be in discussions with the Kansas City Royals — including closer Carlos Estévez, before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. This dialogue could lead to significant roster changes.

Meet the Angels' New Prospects: George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri

The Angels recently acquired promising pitching prospects George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri from the Phillies in exchange for Estévez. Dive into what these new additions bring to the mound for the Angels.

Royals Eyeing Angels Players, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Kansas City Royals are reportedly focusing on acquiring Angels players Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo. This interest comes after their missed opportunity to acquire Randy Arozarena.

