11 roster moves in one day is quite an accomplishment for any front office. Activity usually picks up as Opening Day nears, but this might be a record for the Angels. Let's take a look at what happened and what it all means.

Several of these were moves I pointed out needed to be made in order to field the best possible 26 man roster for the season opener against Houston. A few were unexpected and there was even one signing.

Adam Frazier and Jeimer Candelario were added to the roster.

No surprise here. The Angels opening day lineup seemed to be set after the series of roster moves last Friday. Frazier is the best fit for second base and Canelario simply slugged his way onto the team and provides insurance for the oft injured Yoan Moncada.

Anthony Rendon and Robert Stephenson were placed on the 60 day injured list.

There has been no official update on Stephenson's injury but this says it all. A move to the 60 day injured list means the team has no hope of seeing him on the mound for at least two months. Most likely he is out for the year; again. HIs absence will have a notable impact on the bullpen.

Rendon is also not a surprise. He restructured the final year of his contract and will not play in 2026; likely not ever.

Moving these two to the 60 day injured list opened roster spots for Frazier and Candelario.

The 15 day injured list got filled in a hurry.

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kirby Yates poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grayson Rodriguez and Ben Joyce are no surprises. It was assumed Rodriguez would not make the Opening Day roster and his injury opened up a second spot in the rotation. This is actually good news on Joyce, though, as he progresses through camp. The Angels say he is a few weeks behind and a move to the 15 day IL is much more promising than one to the 60 day.

Alek Manoah lands on the 15 day IL with a finger contusion. He's not ready for MLB and should head to the minors once he is healthy.

The kicker is Kirby Yates opening the year on the shelf. With Joyce and Stephenson out, Yates is the most obvious choice to the team's closer. Left knee inflammation is the culprit on this one and hopefully Yates is able to rejoin the club quickly.

Each of these assignements was back dated to March 22nd, so all of these players could be with the big league club on April 7th.

Vaugn Grissom landed on the 10 day IL.

Mar 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Vaughn Grissom against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

First Grissom hurt his hand then he caught a virus of some sort. Prior to those misfortunes, he hit a miserable .185 in 33 Cactus League at bats. Grissom is out of options so he will have to be placed on waivers if the Angels want to send him to AAA. Between his recent performance and injury, he will likely do just that not long after the season starts.

Joey Lucchesi was signed to a Major League deal.

With the bullen taking multiple hits over the last couple of weeks, Lucchesi was brought in to help shore up the unit. For most of his career Luchessi was a swing starter and long reliever. Last year he made the full time switch to the bullpen.

Between the rotation having several young members and the bullpen depth already paper thin, getting a guy capable of going multiple innings a couple of times per week is huge. After pitching 38.1 innings of 3.76 ball for the Giants last year he threw 3 innings and gave up 1 run for them in the Cactus League. He had the right to opt out of his contract and did last weekend.

Jayvien Sandridge was designated for assignment.

A very under the radar pickup from the Yankees, Sandridge was acquired for cash this off season. He only appeared in 2 Cactus League games where he gave up 5 runs in 2 innings. He will land on waivers but should clear them and head to Salt Lake City.

What does this all mean?

Primarily it means the Angels already thin pitching depth is already being tested. Losing Yates at the back end of the bullpen on top of Joyce and Stephenson is a big blow. Given Yates age and the fact that is his landing leg, the Angels need to prioritize getting him fully healthy over rushing him back.

It also means the Angels could have a very much revamped and more effective bullpen in a couple of weeks. Getting Yates and Joyce back would be huge, but Nick Sandlin looked good against the Dodgers last night and should join the unit soon. The Opening Day bullpen won't look good on paper but it is a work in progress.

It also means a healthy and balanced lineup is in place and that the bullpen has four members who can go multiple innings in Lucchesi, Chase Silseth, Brent Suter, and Drew Pomeranz. Perhaps that helps patch over some depth.

Sam Bachman has been absolutely dealing in the Cactus League and this could open up some opportunities for him to pitch late in games. If he can live up to his draft billing of a high leverage reliever, that would be huge; especially right now.

The ultimate meaning of all these moves: the roster is set and the regular season is about to begin.