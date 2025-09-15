Angels Notes: Yoan Moncada Injury, Zach Neto Update, Mike Scioscia 2026 Manager?
The Los Angeles Angels lost their series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, 11-2. Christian Moore hit his first home run since returning to MLB, however it didn't make much of a difference as the Halos suffered a series sweep.
Third baseman Yoan Moncada suffered a right ankle injury during the game, and needed to exit early. Oswald Peraza took his spot, and was the other Angel to hit a home run today.
Shortstop Zach Neto remained out of the lineup, and bench coach Ryan Goins revealed he is day-to-day.
ESPN's Buster Olney speculated the Angels could bring back longtime manager Mike Scioscia, as the position could be open in 2026 if they decline Ron Washington's club option.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news:
