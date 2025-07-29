Angels Outfielder Has 60 Percent Chance of Being Traded, Linked to 5 Teams by Insider
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan believe Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward has a 60 percent chance of being traded at the deadline this season.
Ward has one more year of club control after this season, and could fetch a reasonably high price after a standout campaign with the Halos in 2025. Ward has 24 homers this season, which is just one shy of his career-high 25 last season. He has the second-highest OPS of his career so far this season and already has a new career-high in RBIs with 77.
The left fielder is a consistent bat, having batted above league average every season since 2021, and has been a just below average fielder this season with a -1 FRV.
ESPN recently revealed the Angels plans to trade their pending free agents at the deadline, meaning Yoan Moncada, kenley Jansen, Luis Rengifo and Tyler Anderson are all on the block. In addition to those four, however, they added Ward could "be had with the right deal."
Passan and McDaniel listed the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants as the best fits for the left fielder.
The Angels are five games out of a Wild Card spot, though their season isn't quite over and they could choose to keep Ward. The 31-year-old has been with the team his entire MLB career, and this isn't the first time his name has been thrown around at the deadline.
If the Halos do part with Ward, they will most likely look to land MLB-level pitching or potentially young pieces to reinforce future playoff runs. The Angels have a fantastic young core, and with the right support they could catapult themselves to the top of a relatively weak AL West next season.
