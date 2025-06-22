Angels' Trade Deadline Could Be Like 2023 All Over Again, Says Insider
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes the Los Angeles Angels could end up as buyers at the trade deadline and repeat moves similar to their 2023 dealings.
"If they stay even reasonably close, selling is the last thing owner Arte Moreno will do," Rosenthal writes. "Buying? And then, if the team falters, dumping before the Aug. 31 deadline for players to be eligible for postseason rosters?
"It could be 2023 all over again!"
The Angels made three trades in the days leading up to the 2023 trade deadline, bringing right-handers Dominic Leone, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, first baseman C.J. Cron and right fielder Randal Grichuk to Los Angeles for prospects.
By the end of August, Leone, Giolito and Lopez were all on other teams, claimed off waivers as the Angels' project had failed and they aimed to get below the competitive balance tax threshold for the following season. They were three of six players to be placed on waivers, the others being Grichuk — who cleared them and stayed with the team — Matt Moore and Hunter Renfroe.
At the trade deadline, the Angels were three games out of a WIld Card spot and five and a half games out of first in the AL West. They ended the season 16 games under .500, far out of playoff contention after going 17-37 for the remainder of the season.
The Halos sit in a similar spot this season, as they're six and a half games out of first and two games back in the Wild Card. They've been looked at as sellers all season, however with another late push before the All-Star break, history tells us they could be the opposite.
Whether or not the Angels sell largely depends on their performance heading into the Midsummer Classic, and if they continue to hover around where they are currently, they may pull the trigger on some big deals.
They continue their hunt for a postseason spot on Sunday, as they play the rubber match of a three-game series against the AL West-leading Houston Astros at 1:07 p.m. PT.
