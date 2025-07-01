Angels vs Braves Won’t Start on Time on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Angels won't start their Tuesday evening contest against the Atlanta Braves on time as a rain delay has pushed things back to kick off the three-game set.
Veteran southpaw Tyler Anderson was set to start the contest with his 4.41 ERA as right-hander Grant Holmes was slated to take the hill for Atlanta, boasting a 3.70 ERA on the year.
More news: NL Executive Says Angels 'Clearly Need to Sell' at Trade Deadline
The Braves later announced that the new start time is set to be 4:25 p.m. PT/ 7:25 p.m. ET.
Tuesday will also serve as veteran right fielder Jorge Soler's first game back since June 17. The 2021 World Series MVP was serving time on the injured list with low back inflammation.
Although usually a designated hitter, Soler has been vital for the Halos as Mike Trout still continues to ramp towards a return to the outfield. After the three-time MVP bruised his surgically-repaired knee at the end of April, he would miss about a monthy of action before returning as solely a DH since May 30.
Although Trout's production has been incredible since coming back from the IL, Soler's presence in the outfield certainly makes things more efficient on defense as Gustavo Campero has seven right field appearances on the year and LaMonte Wade Jr. has made 10 of his own in right for the Angels.
