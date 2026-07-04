More Than a Weekend Series: Why Angels vs. Red Sox Always Carries Extra Weight

For two teams separated by an entire country that play in different divisios, the Angels and Red Sox have a very significant and intertwined history. The series this weekend in Anaheim will carry on a rivalry that is steeped in October battles but always brings excitement and big crowds to the Big A.

Dave Henderson started it all.

Red Sox's Dave Henderson is mobbed by teammates at the Boston dugout after he hit a solo home run off Mets' Rick Aguilera to give Boston a 4-3 lead in the 10th inning of Game 6 of the World Series at Shea Stadium Oct. 25, 1986. Mets Vs Red Sox 1986 World Series | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boston fans (and baseball fans in general) will always think of Bill Buckner's error at first base when the 1986 postseason is discussed. That error in game six of the World Series allowed the New York Mets to come back and win the game then the Series in a game seven matchup.

But Boston dished out some heartbreak on their way to the Fall Classic. The tables were turned in the American League Championship Series against the Angels.

Needing just one strike to reach their first ever World Series, the Angels had star reliever Donnie Moore on the hill. He threw a mistake to Dave Henderson who crushed the ball for a two run homer that gave Boston the lead. The Red Sox won that game and carried the momentum to a series win.

2004 through 2008 forged the rivalry.

As fate would have it, both franchises were at their best at the same time. The Angels won the World Series in 2002 and were loaded with talent for the remainder of the decade. Not far behind them, the Red Sox broke an 86 year title drought with a World Series victory of their own in 2004, going through the Angels in the ALDS that season.

The Red Sox dominated the early rounds of this October match up, which became almost an annual tradition. From 2007 through 2009 the teams met in the postseason every year. Boston won in 2007 and 2008 in absolute beatdowns following the 2004 ALDS sweep.

Through the first three series, the Red Sox won 9 out of the 10 postseason games. The fact Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz combined to fail numerous PED tests in their careers casts some doubt on exactly how Boston was able to be so dominant, but the numbers on the scoreboard were in favor of the Red Sox.

Then the Angels got revenge in 2009.

August 18, 2011; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Torii Hunter (48) hits a single during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at the Angels Stadium of Anaheim. The Los Angeles Angels win 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was never a more emotional season to be an Angels fan. What began as a season full of promise with a great team led by Torii Hunter, Jered Weaver, and a host of likeable players turned into a stark reminder of how short life can be with Nick Adenhart was killed by a drunk driver after pitching at the Big A.

By some quirk, the first game after Adenhart's death was at home against the Red Sox. Fans of two franchises at the peak of a bitter rivalry came together that night in a somber shared humanity. It was night nobody who attended will ever forget.

Driven by a desire to win in honor of their fallen teammate, the very talented Angels surged to their third straight AL West title then faced a familiar foe in October, Boston. This time the Angels finally got over the hump.

A massive three run homer off the bat of Torii Hunter in game one brought the crowd to its feet and gave the team the confidence that yes, they can beat Boston. A win the following night in Anaheim ut the Angels up 2 games to none heading into Fenway.

A seesaw battle ensued and Boston had a late lead. In stepped Vladimir Guerrero, who had hit a dramatic late home run against Boston in the 2004 playoffs. This time he hit a low liner to center that scored Chone Figgins and Bobby Abreu for the go ahead runs.

Fred Lynn and Mike Napoli highlight players who donned both uniforms.

Robin Yount (right) and Manny Trillo welcome Fred Lynn at home plate after his grand slam in the 1983 all-star game. Rod Carew was also on base for the only grand slam in all-star game history. 1983 Press Photo Robin Yount High Fived Fred Lynn After Grand Slam | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When a rivalry is forged after the advent of free agency, it allows for a decent amount of player crossover. Fred Lynn was the first notable player to suit up for both franchises and several followed.

Lynn's career in Boston was fantastic. He hit .307 for the Sox, made 6 All Star Games, and won 4 Gold Gloves. Traded to the Angels in 1981, Lynn had a solid career in Anaheim and made 3 more All Star Games and was the 1982 ALCS MVP.

Losing Mike Napoli in the Vernon Wells trade remains one of the largest mistakes in the Angels modern franchise history. Napoli crushed the Angels repeatedly and had good success in Boston.

In 2008, Napoli crushed two home runs off Josh Beckett to keep the Angels alive in the post season. In 2013 he played first base for the Red Sox and provided a much needed clubhouse prescence.

The Angels and Red Sox have a new wave to continue the rivalry.

Neither franchise is close to their glory days but both feature young talent that could develop into something special. Playing against each other gives the teams an opportunity to further the rivalry.

Zach Neto always seems to find big moments. Denzer Guzman is oozing with talent. Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers, and Walbert Urena have youth and a ton of promise.

On the Boston side of the ledger, Ceddanne Rafaela is electric with the glove and destined to end many scoring threats with great plays. And he is hitting well of late. Wilson Contreras is a threat every time he steps to the plate.

There are guaranteed fireworks in this series.

With these two longtime rivals facing off on the weekend America celebrates its 250th birthday, the Angels will have fireworks after each of the games. And with the long time rivalry and energized fan bases, it is fair to expect some fireworks on the field as well.

The Freeway Series is always a lot of fun. But to have a rivalry that extends coast to coast and is full of October history is also special. For the generation of Angels fans who say the glory days the rivalry with Boston will always carry special weight.