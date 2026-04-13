Angels at Yankees Series Preview - Predictions, Pitching Matchups and How to Watch the Games

Mike Trout and the Angels visit the home of Aaron Judge this week for a four game set. Here are the pitching match ups, game times, and broadcast networks for the games.

Monday: 4:05 PM, FanDuel Sports Network West, Angels.TV

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Will Warren

Kikuchi entered camp as the leader of the Angels rotation but has been shaky so far in 2026. Currently sporting a 6.75 ERA, the Japanese southpaw has only lasted 14.2 innings in his 3 starts. He will need to perform better than he has to date if the Angels are going to stand a chance to win.

Will Warren, however, has been really solid for the Yankees. He's also only gone 14.2 innings in his 3 starts, but has posted a 3.07 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. The Angels are doing a good job of knocking starters out early this year and that will be their best bet to get a win with Warren starting.

Tuesday: 4:05 PM, FanDuel Sports Network West, Angels.TV

Reid Detmers vs. Ryan Weathers

Apr 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Detmers looked good his last time out and so far his return to the rotation is going well. In 3 starts the lefty has pitched 15.2 innings, struck out 17, and has a WHIP of 1.28.

The Yankees with counter with a southpaw of their own who has been just a bit better. In Weathers 3 starts he's thrown 16 innings with a 2.81 ERA.



Wednesday: 4:05 PM, FanDuel Sports Network West, Angels.TV



TBD vs. Luis Gil

The Angels pitching depth is already being tested. George Klassen was sent to AAA and will need to be replaced in the rotation. Ryan Johnson can not be activated from the IL for at least another 3 days after this game.

Luis Gil has only thrown 4 innings this season, striking out 2 and giving up 3 earned runs.

Thursday: 10:35 AM, FanDuel Sports Network West, Angels.TV

TBD vs. Max Fried

TBD is getting the second consecutive start here. Hopefully he's rested from Wednesday night. The foolishness of counting on Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah is already starting to show itself. And if the Angels bullpen soaks up a ton of innings in these two games it will be drained for a home stand against the Padres and Blue Jays.

Max Fried is making his Yankees debut here. The lefty has battled injuries in recent years but has been highly effective when healthy.

Prediction:

The first two games are really competitive. The Angels offense can make up for the sligh difference in starting pitching. However, the last two games are not looking good; especially that last one.

Assuming the Fried start as an automatic win the Angels are hoping for a split here. That is the best case scenario and it could happen. Or the team loses the series 1-3 after splitting the first two games.