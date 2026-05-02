Inside the Studio: Angels Radio's Trent Rush Full Interview and Video

This is the final installment of my interview with Angels Radio's Trent Rush. In the first few segments I transcribed the interview. Over time I realized Trent's passion and inflection are more evident in video.

For those of you who want to read the first three segments, here they are:

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

For those who have read the interview, new material starts at 13:05. But even if you have read the interview, hearing the inflection may add some further enjoyment.

Trent Rush is a nice blend of fan and expert.

Being around the team at both Spring Training and every home game gives Rush a great level of insight. He knows the players personalities and can watch them implement coaching up close. As an Orange County native who grew up during the Angels glory years, he is also living out his dream of working for the hometown team.

Being a lifelong Angels fan does not mean Trent wears blinders. Yes, he is optimisitic and hopes the Angels do well. But he is also a realist who looks at the numbers and will point out Angels flaws. As such, he is a great interview subject.

Insight, passion, and a dash of realism are ingredients for a great conversation.

We recorded this interview during the Angels vs. Blue Jays series finale.

As a result the specific statistics we cite have all changed. But the overall evaluation of the players and coaches have not.

What is significant is that shows a bit of the life of the pregame and postgame crew. The pregame show is planned, scheduled, and runs on a tight schedule. Segments are times, commercial breaks go by shorter on set than seems possible when watching at home, and first pitch marks the end of it.

Unlike most jobs, Trent and company have a wait of 2+ hours until they go back to work. The postgame show can not be outlined until the game develops. When the work of the play by play crew starts, the pregame/postgame crew has time for an extended break. And Trent did this interview during his break.

Yes, Trent is the same off the air.

Trent is a very personable and approachable person who gladly agreed to an interview the first time I met him. He also walks the concourse at Angels games and talks with Angels fans. Some people are said to have never met a stranger. Trent is one of those people.

I really appreciate his time for this interview and hope you enjoy it.

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