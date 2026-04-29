Inside the Studio: Angels Radio Trent Rush Talks All Things Angels Part 2

This is the second installment of my interview with Angels Radio's Trent Rush. In the first segment we discussed the team's three true outcome approach and lineup. We continue that talk here by discussing Zach Neto at the leadoff spot then dive into other Angels storylines.

This interview took place on Wednesday, April 22nd so some statistics have changed slightly.

JJ: I was actually kind of surprised. It is no secret that Zach Neto leads the team in strikeouts. He also leads the team in number of plate appearances and those kind of go together but he's actually got a nifty .362 on base percentage going. Which you really wouldn't think of for a guy who strikes out just under 30 percent of the time. So I don't know where he fits in the lineup. It's not in the number one spot but, yeah, if you can put him somewhere in that mix with Moncada and Soler and those guys down in the 5,6,7, that's a really powerful middle of the order.

Trent: Who is your best...who are your best hitters right now? I think that you can make a pretty clear case...like we saw what Mike Trout can do in New York. And you know it's still in there so he's got to be in the mix. I think that if I'm projecting and not just this year, because he's had notoriously slow April's, but Jo Adell is still, you know, leading the team in batting average. I think the power is going to come with Adell.

I think that between Adell, Neto, and Trout those are your three best guys. I want to see them 2-3-4 in whatever order you want to put them in. That's kind of how I see it because if this Angels team is going to score you want your best hitters hitting often and so so in the right spots.

So if you can have a table setter, let's call it Rada. Be able to go Rada, Neto, Trout, Adell, and then like Soler or maybe you have Soler hit 4 and Adell hits 5. There's ways to do it where you're having your best hitters have opportunities to drive in runs?

JJ: I like this lineup a lot better right now than I thought I would when they showed up to camp in Spring Training and I think Oswald Cabrera is a big reason for that. You're around him every day. I can see the data. He's hitting the ball harder than he ever has before. He's getting more barrels than he's ever hit before. Do you now what specifically the new hitting coaches worked on with him or what kind of clicked? Because he's looking like a steal right now.

Trent: Well he's getting opportunities and that's something he never was really afforded in New York. I think that Oswald Peraza, I would even include Vaughn Grissom in the same space because he projects similarly. But when you're talking about a top tier prospect when they come to the Major Leagues, both guys out of options in that situation, well, they got to play.

So you've got to find out what you have. And I think the Angels maybe have Peraza a step above Grissom in the pecking order. But you do it based on what you've seen at the minor league level the little taste that he's had at the Major League level, that we've known that Peraza can play defense at the Major League level.

And now that he's getting an opportunity ... I mean, two to three years ago with the Yankees he put up some really good minor league numbers and even at the Major League level for a short time he had some really good numbers. So he's shown he can do it but when you don't play every day, you don't get that opportunity, you never truly find out what the player can be.

I think that the plan for Peraza is going to be give this guy 500 at bats, see what he can do, and find out if you have something or not. So far here we are in April and it's looking like they have a pretty good player in Peraza. We'll have to wait and see. I like the trend, I like the direction he's going. I think he projects really well. So do the Angels.

Apr 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Oswald Peraza (2) high-fives teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

JJ: I'm actually enjoying this year a lot more than in years past. Because if you're not going to compete for October glory, and I don't think any of us have any delusions the Angels are doing that right now, build something for the future. And I actually feel like Peraza, possibly Grissom, I'm high on Walbert Urena. I'm still high on George Klassen. He's not ready yet but I am very high on him. I feel like this year we finally building something for the future. And obviously some of these guys are going to work and some of these guys aren't but even that's part of the fun of being a fan, right?

Trent: Yeah, for sure. Especially the pitching side has been really cool too. So you think about, ok, you got a bunch of talent. I think the Angels have added talented arms. We know Soriano, obviously. Detmers, his talent and his ceiling. Jack Kochanowicz.

You go down to the younger guys. George Klassen you mentioned. Walbert Urena. Tyler Bremner. How do you get the most out of those guys?

Well, you bring in a pitching coach that's not just going to make them better at the big league level but also help set the plan for development. I think that's why you're going to see that from Urena.

Once Klassen starts throwing strikes, I mean he's always had an issue with that. But if he can start throwing strikes that's a real arm. Urena is a real arm. Same thing. Last time out didn't have any walks through six innings, goes back out for the 7th, issues a pair. But I think all in all that was a really good step for Urena to be able to command the zone as well as he did.

So as that continues to happen with Mike Maddux you'd like to think that the Angels, who have drafted so many pitchers, can start developing some of these guys. You can't microwave it. It takes time. The Angels, people have been waiting for this to play out and now I think we're starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel here especially in pitching development.