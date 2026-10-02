LA Angels Center Field Options: In-House Candidates vs. Weak Free Agent Market

Monday's press conference revealed that Mike Trout is finally willing to cede his center field duties to another player. Once a dynamic defender, Trout was a liability in the field this past season and figures to do better covering the smaller left field. Keeping Trout's bat, which should earn him a 10th Silver Slugger this year, in the lineup while improving the overall defense of the team is a great move.

But it also leads to the question of who will play center field for the Angels in 2027. Defensively, there are several options who will save the team runs. But considering the Angels offense was also below MLB standards, the team can not afford to have an empty spot in the lineup.

Here are some options.

In-House Frontrunners: The Jose Siri vs. Wade Meckler Battle

Aug 16, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) makes a sliding catch for the third out of the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wade Meckler has plus speed and cut his teeth in the minor leagues mostly playing center field. He has 114 games of experience at the position in the minor leagues to go along with 18 at the Major League level. After initially struggling defensively in left field this season, Meckler turned into a standout right fielder who was credited with saving an impressive six defensive runs in a single month.

Meckler's wRC+ of 120 this season and his prowess against right handed hitting make him the team's most logical option for a leadoff hitter. And his speed should make him a quality centerfielder but he is unproven there. Perhaps the team prefers to keep him in right field where he excels and can keep his legs fresh for running the bases.

Jose Siri made a name for himself as a dynamic defender but the metrics say he was below average in the field this season. He was a tad below average at the plate, posting a wRC+ of 97. Perhaps age is catching up to him a bit, or perhaps inconsistent playing time led to some struggles but on the whole he was worth only 0.1 fWAR.

As of now Siri profiles more as a fourth outfielder or the short side of a platoon with Meckler. Last year Siri did manage a respectable .230/.304/.434 line against southpaws and hit six of his ten home runs with the platoon advantage.

External Solutions: Navigating a Thin 2026-2027 Free Agent Class

Aug 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) gestures as he circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the free agent market is not going to get anybody excited this off season. The top center fielders are Tyrone Taylor and Luis Robert Jr., neither of which are big needle movers for the franchise. Fortunately, neither should be very expensive but there is a reason for that.

Taylor has a solid fit on the Angels and played his high school baseball in the Southern California area. His wRC+ of 127 which he is highly unlikely to repeat. But his superb defense, ability to handle left handed pitching (.256/.309/.435 career), and leadership make him a viable option to patrol center field on a regular basis.

Luis Robert Jr. possesses more upside than Taylor but injuries have defined his career. Once one of the most promising prospects in all of baseball, Robert Jr. blasted an OPS+ of 130 from 2021 though 2023 but has struggled to stay on the field consistently since then. After missing 114 games in the previous two seasons, Robert missed 101 in 2026.

If he is healthy, and he rarely is, Robert Jr. is only 29 years old and still blessed with great foot and bat speed. But betting on him to be an everyday center fielder is foolish.

The Nelson Rada Wildcard: Is MLB Next for the Top Prospect?

Mar 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nelson Rada against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once the top prospect in the Angels organization, Nelson Rada is an excellent defender with strong on base and base running skills. He completely lacks power, however, and has yet to be promoted to the Major League level. The lack of promotion may have been due to the fact the Angels did not want to add players to the 40 man roster prior to a lockout. Or it migh have been due to lack of progress at the AAA level.

Consistently young compared to his level of competition, Rada was promoted to AAA last year as a 19 year old and still can not legally buy a beer. He has a slash line of .289/.391/.363 in 786 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League, which is a very hitter friendly league. Posting a slugging percentage in the .300 range playing at that level of altitude is alarming.

Rada has a great batting eye, walks a ton, and is a burner on the base paths with 214 stolen bases in 5 minor league seasons. Potentially, Rada could team with Meckler to have two high on base/stolen base threats at the top of the lineup. Or MLB pitchers will simply attack him relentlessy in the strike zone knowing he can not really hurt them.

If the Angels go deep into rebuilding mode it would make sense to let the superb defender in Rada man center field while the plus defender Meckler patrols right field. Trout's range should do just fine in left field. But for all the reasons to like Rada, and I think Denard Span might be a solid comp for him, that lack of a hit tool is a major concern.