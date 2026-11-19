The Los Angeles Angels are sitting on a trade chip that suddenly looks much more appealing across Major League Baseball. With right hander Dustin May landing a three year, $52.5 million deal from the Chicago White Sox despite posting a 4.70 ERA in 2026, teams in need of rotation help are paying steep prices for starting pitching.







As detailed in my look at how Dustin May's contract impacts the Angels' offseason plans, that inflated market gives the Angels an opening to move left hander Yusei Kikuchi. Owed $21.225 million in the final year of his deal after an injury limited 2026 campaign (14 starts, 4.92 ERA), Kikuchi will not fetch a notable talent return on his own. But that could change if Anaheim agrees to absorb an unwanted salary from a contender.

Enter the Boston Red Sox. With Boston looking to clear a crowded designated hitter and outfield picture while adding rotation insurance, swapping Kikuchi for Yoshida and top pitching prospect Juan Valera makes sense for both sides. (Note: You can also check out my separate trade proposal involving Padres infielder for a multi-year alternative.)



Why Boston Would Swap Yoshida for Yusei Kikuchi?

Yoshida is owed $18 million ($18.6 million luxury tax hit) in 2027, the final year of his five year contract. Following Boston’s recent four year signing of Jake Bauers to handle DH duties—and with a well documented logjam in the outfield— Yoshida has no clear path to everyday at bats at Fenway Park.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox still have an opening at the back end of their rotation following the free agent departures of Sonny Gray and Patrick Sandoval. While adding Kikuchi would give Boston a heavily left handed rotation alongside Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Payton Tolle, and Jake Bennett, Kikuchi provides veteran innings on an expiring deal—or gives Boston the flexibility to deal one of its younger arms for right handed help.

How Masataka Yoshida Fits the Angels Lineup

Aug 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Los Angeles, swapping Kikuchi for Yoshida carries zero long term payroll risk since both players hit free agency after the 2027 season. More importantly, Yoshida fills an immediate hole on the Angels' depth chart: a contact oriented designated hitter.

Because of his limited defensive range in left field, Yoshida profiles best as a primary designated hitter. That fits seamlessly in Anaheim, as the Angels do not currently have a player slotted as their primary DH for next season. With Mike Trout slotted to DH on some days, he would form a natural platoon that would turn the DH position from a negative to a huge positive in 2027.

When healthy, Yoshida remains one of the toughest outs in baseball. He owns an elite 12.6% career MLB strikeout rate—and trimmed it to an 11.1% mark in 2026—while slashing .274 with a 108 wRC+ during his injury shortened season. Outside of 2026, Yoshida has been durable and he did finish the season back at full strength. For a team that has led the majors in strikeouts in back to back years, adding a DH with Yoshida's profile would be a godsend.

A middle of the order the goes Trout, Yoshida, Zach Neto, Moises Ballesteros has the look of one that can contend in a weak AL West.

Why the Red Sox Must Include Prospect Juan Valera

Despite the fact Yoshida will cost slightly less than Kikuchi in 2027, designated hitters do not carry the same value as starting pitchers. To bridge that gap, Boston would need to include an upside arm—and 20 year old right hander Juan Valera is an ideal buy-low target for the Angels.







Ranked among the top five prospects in Boston’s system, the 6-foot-3 Valera possesses electric arm talent, sitting 96–98 mph with his four-seam fastball and routinely touching 100 mph. His heater has natural cut which, blended with high velocity, makes it a devastating pitch. He pairs that with an above average slider, solid change up, and pretty impressive command for a prospect his age.

Before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2026, Valera dominated High-A hitters out of the gate, posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP while striking out 17 batters in 9.1 innings. Because Valera will miss most or all of the 2027 season rehabbing, Boston might be willing to part with him to offload Yoshida’s salary and land a major league starter—giving the Angels a potential frontline arm for a competitive window years away.





By pure stuff, Valera would be at the top of the Angels farm rankings. But his injury and distance to the big leagues make him enough of a lottery ticket to harm his trade value.