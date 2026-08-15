The Bonds & Piazza Club: Tracking Mike Trout's Historic Chase for a 10th Silver Slugger

It can be hard to find joy in a losing season and Angels fans are likely goind to remember 2026 more for the tarps off movement and trade deadline fire sale than the on field product. But, like he has done for most of his career Mike Trout's individual accomplishments provide the most smiles for Angels fans.

Mike Trout playing every day is a welcoming return for baseball. This season Trout was named to the All Star Game in his back yard of Philadelphia and is back to hitting at an elite level. And he could soon join some elite company.

The Elite 10-Club: Joining Barry Bonds and Mike Piazza

Silver Slugger Awards are present to the players at each position who most excelled offensively. Winning a single Silver Slugger is a milestone accomplishment and winning multiple cements a player as a dynamic offensive force. Between the stiff competition, constant rise of new contestants, and the general ebbs and flows of baseball careers winning 10 Silver Slugger Awards is nearly unheard of.

To date only two players in Major League Baseball history have won double digit Silver Sluggers. They are Barry Bonds and Mike Piazza. Both are obviously played in the steroid era with Bonds the poster child for performance enhancing drugs. There have long been rumors of Piazza also juicing. But to be fair, they were competing against chemically enhanced players for the award.

Given the fact the Silver Slugger was introduced in 1980, several notable sluggers without chemical suspicions have failed to win ten. Frank Thomas, Jim Thome, Edgar Martinez, Ken Griffey Jr. and more have all played in the Silver Slugger era.

Inside the Numbers: Why Trout Leads the AL Outfield Field

Aug 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits an RBI single during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trout's keen batting eye and power have been on display this season. His on base percentage of .388 is among the best in the game and he is slugging .449. That combines for a .837 OPS that paces American League outfielders.

Trout has blasted 20 home runs to go along with 16 doubles in 103 games. His OPS+ of 140 means he is 40% better at the dish than the average MLB hitter.



Mike Trout is having a career year for most players not named Mike Trout. And his stats definitely justify adding a 10th Silver Slugger to his collection.

Finishing Strong: The Road Through the Final Seven Weeks

Aug 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits an RBI single during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watching Mike Trout on a hot streak is an incredible thing. He showed us prime Mike Trout earlier this season in New York and is now making contact at a high rate again. Following back to back three hit nights against Texas, he now gets to face a Royals pitching staff that is decimated by injuries in the rotation and sporting a historically bad bullpen.

The Millville Meteor will get another crack against the Rangers pitching he seems to love but ends the month going against the strong staffs of the Phillies and Yankees. September features some strong pitching staffs as well in Boston and two series with Seattle.

Mike Trout needs to keep putting the ball in play and hopefully put some in the seats to keep himself atop the heap of AL outfielders and win his tenth Silver Slugger. Perhaps he gets some lineup protection from the newly acquired Moises Ballesteros to finally get him some help.

Angels fans still have one thing to cheer while the team undergoes a full rebuild. Let's go Mike Trout.