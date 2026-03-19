What the Angels Spring Breakout Rosters Tells About the Angels Future

In an effort to showcase the future stars of Major League baseball he league created Spring Breakout games. Each Major League club will send their best prospects out to compete against another team's best prospects in games during Spring Training.

The Angels prospects take on the Guardians prospects today at 11 AM from Tempe. Initially the game was scheduled for 1 PM but it was moved up to avoid the worst of the triple digit heat expected in the Phoenix area today.

Here's a look at the Angels roster for their Spring Breakout game.

Angels 26-man roster for their Spring Training Breakout game, via https://t.co/z2OpNaAjEL: pic.twitter.com/RZTKoIRumZ — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) March 18, 2026

In looking at that list, it gives us a good idea of the future of the organization.

Tyler Bremner heads a list of quality arms.

Second overall pick Tyler Bremner has not pitched much in camp because he is working on a new slider. He's one of several Angels throwing new pitches. A tremendously talented pitcher with a plus fastball, devastating change up, and solid command all eyes will be on Bremner as he ascends the minor league ranks.

Chase Shores was the Angels second round pick and is simply nasty. He might stick as a starter or follow his LSU career and become a lights out reliever. The stuff is there he just needs to consistently go deeper in games.

Chris Cortez is another starter turned power reliever in college who could be in the Angels bullpen quickly if they choose. He spoke with Angels On SI from camp and is ready for any opportunity.

Continuing on a theme, Joel Hurtado has an upper 90s fastball and a nasty slider. He's trying to stick as a starter but may find his way to the bullpen. He also spoke with us from camp recently.

Samy Natera Jr. looked really good in the WBC against the USA. So did Najer Victor. And if you haven't seen Trey Gregory-Alford you need to ; he looks like an MLB starter straight from central casting.

The outfielders are surprisingly interesting.

Lucas Ramirez homers AGAIN for Team Brazil!



Proud dad moment for Manny ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/bdJjLCYSCw — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

Nelson Rada is the most MLB ready name of the list. Blessed with great speed and a solid batting eye, Rada is on the verge of taking over center field in Anaheim and could be here in 2026.

Lucas Ramirez had an insane week last week. First he homered off Jacob deGrom in an exhibition game then he went yard off both Logan Webb and Chris Speier in the same game in the World Baseball Classic.

A name that is lower on prospect lists but deserving of a follow is Raudi Rodriguez. He played against the best prospects in baseball in the Arizona Fall League and crushed the opposition. His slash line was an insane .433/.514/.650 in 71 plate appearances. He could be a big mover up prospect boards with another good showing in 2026.

The infield is very light on future MLB players.

Denzer Guzman got a cup of coffee with the Angels last season. His glove is MLB ready but the questions have always been about his bat. In 2025 he hit .247/.323/.426 across AA and AAA.

He turned 23 in February and is entering his prime. Whether he can be an MLB regular or a glove first utility type is still to be determined.

Gabriel Davolillo is a catcher with promise.

Look at this kid. Only 18 and already in big league camp, Davolillo is the Angels prize pickup in their 2025 international draft class. A powerful swing with plenty of contact,

#Angels have signed catcher Gabriel Davalillo out of Venezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/jlaPNPA9BE — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) January 15, 2025

Juan Flores is another promising catcher. The 20 year old Venezuelan is better defensively than Davalillo but his bat is not as advanced. Ideally, the two youngsters form a tandem in Anaheim for years to come.

The Spring Breakout series should be a lot of fun. Angels on SI will continue to follow prospects closely this year so get familiar with them.