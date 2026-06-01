Will a Salary Cap Save or Ruin the Angels?

Facing a potential strike or lockout, the MLB owners and MLB Players Association are trying to strike a deal to keep baseball going in 2027 and beyond. Competitive balance is the goal for all parties as the difference between the big spenders and small markets is wider than ever.

Fans have long been clamoring for a salary cap like the NFL and NHL. A cap will limit the big spenders, but it needs to be supplemented with a floor to create true parity. Both sides seem to be on agreement on the need for a floor and the Angels payroll already exceeds the proposed floor requirement.

How would a salary cap impact the Angels payroll?

MLB owners propose a salary cap of $245.3 million which is to include player benefits (insurance, etc.). That figure is for the full 40 man roster. Combined with the additional benefits, that would leave about $233 million for the active 26 man roster.

The owner's proposed figure for a cap is in line with the first threshold of the luxury tax which is a barrier Arte Moreno has refuse to break. Even with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the team, Moreno stayed below the luxury tax line rather than splurge and shoot for a ring. In 2023, Moreno increased payroll to $232.9 million which was just under the line.

This season the Angels payroll is calculated at $187 million including Anthony Rendon's full hit. Rendon took a restructured deal so actual payroll is considerably lower. In fact, actual payroll is down about $80 million from last season's $221 million.

In short, a salary cap is not likely going to change the way the Angels operate as long as Arte owns the team. But that is the key, how long will Arte own the team?

A salary cap could impact a potential sale of the franchise for good or bad.

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels fans gather outside Angel Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers to protest the Angels team owner Arte Moreno. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As a big market team capable of generating plenty of revenue, the Angels franchise value would likely surge with a salary cap. Any business owner would love a hard cap on thier payroll expenditures and a hard cap would do just that for the baseball world.

Would this increase in franchise value finally spur Arte Moreno to listen to the fans and sell the team? Fans can only hope.



Given his age, the fact every front office and field coach is on a one year deal, and the launch of a new broadcasting network, Arte Moreno looks poised to sell the team. Waiting for a late surge in franchise value makes a lot of sense for him right now. Perhaps netting a few hundred extra million dollars could finally convince Arte to enjoy retirement.





Or would Arte think he is now on an even playing field with the Yankees and Dodgers and think he finally has a chance to really win? Time will tell.

If the salary cap and subsequent increase in franchise valuation can combine to finally get the Angels under a good ownership team they have the potential to save the team. New ownership is not a guarantee but Angels fans have seen exactly what Arte is able to accompish: the longest postseason drought in MLB.

But if the cap encourages Arte to hang onto the franchise, it will doom the Angels for the foreseeable future.