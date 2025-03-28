Astros Prospect's Former Coach Had Emotional Reaction to Opening Day Roster News
When a young player like Houston Astros prospect Cam Smith makes the Major Leagues, it's not just an accomplishment for him. It's an achievement for everyone in his life that helped him reach that goal, from friends and family to teachers, coaches and teammates.
It's a group effort, and they all deserve to celebrate.
That includes Smith's former college coach Link Jarrett, who coached him during his collegiate career at Florida State University. A Florida native, Smith shone brightly during his two years as the Seminoles' starting third baseman, batting .331/.420/.594 with 28 home runs, 93 RBI and 121 runs in 117 games.
A lot has changed for the former ACC star since finishing his college career last spring. He was drafted in the first round (14th overall) by the Chicago Cubs in June, sent to the Astros in a blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker in December, attended his first Major League training camp in February and made Houston's Opening Day roster in March.
Jarrett, who guided FSU to a 49-17 record with Smith last year, couldn't be happier for him.
"I was emotional in the coach's locker room," Jarrett told reporters after hearing the news. "To know how hard that kid worked and fought, and his mom to be in the locker room there when that became an official roster-achieving moment, it got me."
Jarrett's been a college baseball coach since 1999, so he's seen many of his former players graduate to the big leagues. However, Smith made a deep impression on him and holds a special place in his heart.
"Nobody has better character, makeup, the ability to work correctly. He works correctly at his game, and he earned that," said the 53-year-old head coach. "I am so proud that he was in this uniform."
While Smith turned heads with his exceptional play this spring (1.129 OPS), the Astros were just as impressed by his intangibles. The 22-year-old received high marks on his character, attitude and work ethic, proving he has the skills and makeup to belong in the Major Leagues.
Smith's collegiate career under Jarrett was a key stepping stone on his path to the Show. Jarrett helped prepare him for a successful MLB career, which may start with a rookie of the year award this season if his first campaign goes well.
Whatever Smith's future holds, it's clear he has a strong foundation and support system to rely on.