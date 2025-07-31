Astros All-Star Slugger Reportedly Expected to Miss at Least Two Months
Recently, the Houston Astros got encouraging updates on several key players, including two of their best hitters, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez.
For a team dealing with several injuries, getting back two of their cornerstone pieces is huge news. However, it is a bit dampened by yet another of their top hitters hitting the shelf.
More News: Ranking Left-Handed Hitting MLB Trade Deadline Targets Mentioned for Astros
On July 19, Isaac Paredes left the game with a hamstring injury. The next day, he was placed on the 10-day injured list. He needed an MRI, but the timeframe for his return remained unknown.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC2 Houston, Paredes is expected to miss two or more months with the hamstring injury. Alexander confirmed through a league source that the All-Star wants to get a second opinion and is "hoping to avoid surgery."
More News: Astros Named as Great Fit for Twins All-Star Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Paredes made his debut in 2020, but didn't become a full time player until he was traded by the Detroit Tigers to the Tampa Bay Rays. He played in over 140 games in each of the last two seasons between Tampa and being traded again to the Chicago Cubs.
The 26-year-old was acquired from Chicago in the Kyle Tucker trade, and after letting Alex Bregman walk in free agency, he immediately became the starting third baseman.
More News: Astros Should Have Major Urgency To Acquire Bat They've Been Seeking
In 94 games before getting hurt, Paredes was hitting .259 with an .829 OPS and 129 OPS+. He led the team in home runs, was third and RBIs and second in OPS+. His 2.7 bWAR is tied for second with Jake Meyers.
Even with Pena and Alvarez coming back, the loss of Paredes for this long is significant. He has been the anchor of the the order, especially without Alvarez for all but 29 games. It will be up to a combination of Mauricio Dubon, Zack Short and Brice Matthews in the infield to fill that hole at third.
More News: Former MLB GM Shares Which Players He Has Heard Have Been Connected to Astros
The Astros have to be optimistic that he could be back in time for the playoffs, however a firm timetable can't be set until it's decided if Paredes will need surgery or not. Despite the injuries, though, the Astros have managed to stay in first place in the AL West.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.