Astros Have Clear Needs To Address As Buyers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in the MLB throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
As the case has been for most of the last decade, they are sitting atop the American League West with the second half of the campaign getting underway.
While the faces may be different, with several new contributors playing key roles, the results have been the same.
More News: MLB Insider Believes Astros Will Be 'Aggressive Buyers' at Trade Deadline
That means the Astros are going to be aggressively seeking upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline set for July 31, just as the case has been for the last eight years.
“The Astros are in contention, so they’re not going to stand pat, especially considering they have some needs,” wrote Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, naming the team as a buyer as their deadline strategy.
What are they going to be on the search for?
Multiple needs have arisen this year in spite of the team’s overall success on the field, with one major flaw existing in their lineup.
More News: Astros Named Best Trade Landing Spot for Athletics Versatile Veteran Infielder
“GM Dana Brown has made it clear he’d like to add a left-handed bat, even if slugger Yordan Alvarez comes back at some point. The Astros have the fewest at-bats in the big leagues from the left side of the plate,” McTaggart added.
Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles would be a great target.
He was the starting designated hitter for the AL All-Star Team and can handle the at-bats there until Alvarez is ready to return.
Once the star slugger is back, O’Hearn could form a platoon with Christian Walker at first base while also filling in as a corner outfielder.
More News: 4 Players Astros Must Pursue Ahead of Trade Deadline
Also on their to-do list is adding some starting pitching depth, where injuries have hit the team hard.
“Don’t rule out Houston adding a starting pitcher they could put after aces Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez in the rotation,” McTaggart wrote.
The team is still waiting on Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and J.P. Fance to return this year. Lance McCullers Jr. has been inconsistent, dominating on the road but struggling immensely at home.
A controllable starting pitcher would be ideal with Valdez set to hit free agency after the season is over.
More News: Astros Already Lagging Farm System Likely To Take Hit Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Also, the availability of Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco, who both underwent Tommy John surgery this year, is certainly up in the air.
Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins would be a great addition, but it will be interesting to see what the Astros can afford.
Their farm system is rather thin, with several of their top prospects moving to the Big Leagues this year to help fill some voids.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.