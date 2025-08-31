Astros Magic Number to Win AL West Falls After Loss to Angels
For the Houston Astros, making the playoffs is a yearly tradition. And right now, their magic number has them on track to doing it again in 2025.
But it won't be easy. As they prepare to begin the final month of the season, Houston has the lead in the American League West Division. But the Seattle Mariners are right on their heels and the Texas Rangers, who are playing their best baseball in a month, have opportunities to gain games on the Astros head-to-head in September.
This time of year, following a team's magic number is tradition in Major League Baseball. That magic number represents the combination of wins needed by that team and losses by its closest competitor to clinch a playoff berth or division title. Every time a team wins, its magic number decreases by one. Every time that teams’ top competitor for the playoff berth or division title loses the magic number decreases. That helped Houston on Saturday.
Houston Astros Magic Number
After Saturday's action, the Astros have a magic number of 24 to win the AL West title. Houston lost to the Los Angeles Angels. But they saw their magic number drop from 25 to 24 because the Seattle Mariners also lost. The Mariners are 3.0 games back. The Texas Rangers — who won on Saturday — cut Houston’s lead to 5.5 games. But they still have plenty of ground yet to make up.
Houston has been on an incredible run since it won the AL West in 2017. Should Houston win the division again, it would be their eight AL West title in the last nine seasons, with only their second-place finish in the COVID shortened 2020 season breaking the streak.
When it comes to the playoffs, the Astros want to get back to the AL Championship Series at minimum. Before falling to the Detroit Tigers in last year's AL Wild Card series, the Astros had been to at least the ALCS in seven straight seasons, which included four World Series appearances and two World Championships.
The Mariners and Rangers won't make it easy. The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers, who are further back in the division race and are trying to crawl back into the wild card picture, have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros, starting with a series in Arlington Sept. 5-7. The Astros have the upper hand, but the race is by no means over with.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 24
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 26
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Aug. 31-Sept. 1: vs Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 2-4, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Aug. 30)
Houston Astros: 75-61 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 72-64 (3 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 70-67 (5.5 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (26 games): Aug. 31, at Cleveland; Sept. 1-3 at Tampa Bay; Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (25 games): Aug. 31, at Athletics; Sept. 1-3 at Arizona; Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.