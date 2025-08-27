Astros Veteran Slugging Duo Picking Up Production in Second Half After Slow Starts
The Houston Astros have hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks, but miraculously, it has not cost them the top spot in the American League West.
Despite having a 10-13 record in August and being outscored 123-88, the team remains in first place with a 72-60 overall mark. Injuries have continued to mount for the team. Right when one player is healthy and back in the mix, another one goes down. The biggest loss most recently was closer Josh Hader.
It is going to take a complete team effort to make up for the losses the team has suffered. They are still without key contributors offensively, such as third baseman Isaac Paredes and center fielder Jake Meyers. Meyers is at least nearing a return.
But the struggles of some healthy players aren’t helping, either. Rookie right fielder Cam Smith has been one of the least productive hitters in baseball in the second half. That warrants the question: Will he be in the lineup less frequently down the stretch?
It is certainly a possibility, since he can be deployed as a defensive replacement late in games. His OPS in the second half has seen the second biggest drop off compared to his first half production in the MLB. Only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has had a bigger drop, but he remains an elite producer at the plate.
Christian Walker Finding Form With Astros
The same cannot be said about Smith, who has an OPS of .389 in the second half. If he doesn’t figure things out soon, a change will have to be made. While his production has fallen off a cliff, at least some of his teammates are picking up the slack.
First baseman Christian Walker and shortstop Carlos Correa are on the opposite end of the spectrum from their young teammate. While Smith’s numbers have cratered after the All-Star break, theirs have improved. They are two of the biggest risers in OPS in the second half, as shared by Thomas Nestico on X.
Walker, who signed a three-year $60 million deal this past winter in free agency, was giving fans PTSD from the disaster that was Jose Abreu’s signing. His impact at the plate and defensively disappeared at the start of his tenure. In the first half, he had an OPS of .660.
That is incredibly disappointing after three straight years of recording at least .803. In the second half, he has looked more like that version of himself. He has seen a 174-point increase in his OPS, recording an impressive .835 through Aug. 25. That is the 11th biggest increase in the Major Leagues.
Carlos Correa Has Been on Fire for Astros
Right behind him at No. 12 is Correa. He was producing at a low level earlier this season with the Minnesota Twins, but has looked rejuvenated since being acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline by the Astros. Returning to his old team looks to have been exactly what was needed to get on track.
In the first half, Correa had an OPS of .694. With the Twins overall, it was a .704. In the second half, that number has been increased to .867, a 142-point increase. There were signs of improvement toward the end of his Minnesota tenure, but he has taken things to another level with Houston, producing a .905 OPS in 96 plate appearances.
That veteran duo rediscovering their stroke at the plate has helped keep the team afloat as they navigate so many key contributors being in and out of the lineup. It is quite a coincidene they have both improved after rumors swirled about potentially being traded for one another.