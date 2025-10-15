Cam Smith, Mauricio Dubon Named Finalists for Gold Glove Award
The Houston Astros did not have the season they expected.
Despite losing multiple players last winter that included some franchise legends like Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, the expectation for the Astros is to compete for championships each and every year.
While Houston tried to augment their roster by trading Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, it ultimately proved to not be enough as injuries and disappointing performances derailed their campaign and caused them to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
However, there were some bright spots for the Astros this season. And while Cam Smith -- the headliner of the Tucker return -- didn't quite have the performance many expected when he made the Opening Day roster, he seamlessly transitioned to right field and was named a Gold Glove finalist. He joins Mauricio Dubon as the lone Houston players up for this coveted award.
It's impressive for Smith to even be named a finalist based on him coming up the ranks as an infielder. His transition to the corner outfield spot occurred in spring training when it was clear the Astros had too many options in the dirt.
But his incredible athleticism allowed him to make elite defensive plays all season long. And now, he has a chance to win a Gold Glove Award in his first year of Major League Baseball action. Below is a look at how both Smith and Dubon performed on defense this season.
Cam Smith
When it was revealed that the star prospect was going to break camp with the big league roster, no one quite knew what to expect. He had torn up the minors during his limited action after being a 2024 first-round pick, but making a position change and facing MLB pitching for the first time was going to be a different beast.
Well, Smith's defense was a clear bright spot for him this year. He was worth just one out above average with a fielding run value of plus-one. However, he was also had a staggering 12 defensive runs saved while he only committed two errors, had six assists and a fielding percentage of .992.
Mauricio Dubon
Dubon will be looking to win his second Gold Glove Award this season. He last won it in 2023 as a utility man when he played all over the diamond at every infield and outfield spot. Because he plays so many positions, it's hard to look at one specific thing to compare to others.
But what stands out regarding Dubon this season is that he had his best defensive performance in the outfield with eight defensive runs saved, even if he was given a zero for outs above average. And when it came to second base -- the position he logged the most innings at this year -- he also had five defensive runs saved and was worth eight outs above average with a fielding run value of seven.