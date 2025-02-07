Houston Astros’ Latest Farm System Ranking Has Never Mattered Less
The Houston Astros have been one of baseball’s best franchises for a decade. How good?
Since 2015, the Astros have been to the playoffs nine times, won seven American League West division titles, reached seven AL Championship Series, won four AL pennants and two World Series crowns.
The downside to that success has been that the Astros don’t have a particularly well-respected farm system. Baseball America released its 2025 farm system rankings earlier this week and Houston was ranked next-to-last at No. 29, with only the Los Angeles Angels behind the Astros.
It continues a six-year trend of Houston being in the bottom third of baseball when it comes to farm system rankings.
For instance, in 2024 the Astros were also ranked No. 29. In 2023, Houston was ranked No. 24, preceded by a No. 28 ranking in 2022, No. 26 ranking in 2021 and No. 27 ranking in 2020.
And, yet, the Astros continue to succeed. Why? Baseball America has a theory.
“Despite a lack of talent, few organizations have done more to coax value out of players the last five seasons,” the publication wrote.
That was on display last year as Houston won the AL West once again. The everyday batting order last season was filled with homegrown players, some highly respected prospects and some not.
That lineup included Yainer Diaz, Jon Singleton, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña, Alex Bregman, Mauricio Dubón, Jake Meyers, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez.
Diaz, Dubón and Singleton were drafted or signed by other organizations before starting the Astros. The rest of the lineup was cultivated by the Astros, either through the draft or through international free agency.
On the mound, four of the five starters that finished last season were homegrown — Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti.
So, the Astros can draft and develop talent, regardless of what their farm system ranking might say.
For now, the organization’s top-ranked prospect is third baseman Cam Smith, who was recently acquired in the Tucker trade. Baseball America noted that outfielder Jacob Melton, along with infielders Brice Matthews and Zach Dezenzo, could be platoon players this season. They are among the Top 5 prospects in the organization.
Melton had a slash line of .253/.310/.426/.736 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI last season, which ended at Triple-A Sugar Land. Matthews, a Houston native, reached Triple-A Sugar Land last year and finished with a slash line .248/.378/.442/.820 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI. Dezenzo made his MLB debut last season, but in the minors, he finished with a slash line of .299/.385/.492/.877 with seven home runs and 31 RBI.