Houston Astros Named Landing Spot For Elite Defensive Infielder
The Houston Astros are going to look a bit different next season with a couple of star players no longer in town.
Kyle Tucker was already traded to the Chicago Cubs, and it doesn't look like Alex Bregman will be back after all.
They received Isaac Paredes in the Tucker trade, who has primarily played third base.
While that could make him the replacement for Bregman, the Astros may not want to rely on that.
The problem with Paredes is that he is nowhere near the defensive talent that Bregman is. That can be hidden much easier at first than it would be at the hot corner.
That's why it would make sense for Houston to go after another infielder before the season begins.
It has already been reported they have tried to add Nolan Arenado in a trade, so getting better at third base is still a priority.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly had a different idea for them, though.
In his recent ranking of the best landing spots for Ha-Seong Kim, Kelly listed the Astros as one of the top options.
Back in 2023, the former San Diego Padres infielder won the utility NL Gold Glove.
Per FanGraphs, he is two Outs Above Average at third base, having played there 79 times in his Major League career.
He's better at shortstop and second base, but is still at least more than solid at the hot corner.
Kim isn't an outstanding hitter, but having him at third and Paredes at first would even out departing production of Bregman at third base and the black hole at first Houston had last year.
Last season, for the Padres, Kim posted a .233/.330/.370 slash line with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. The benefit he adds, though, is along the base paths with 60 stolen bases over the last two years.
The added base-running would actually be a very underrated upgrade from last season.
In 2024, Astros runners stole just 93 bases, good for 21st in the league.
The difference between them and the last place Minnesota Twins was just 25 bags, and to get to the first place Washington Nationals, they would have had to swipe 130 more.
While Kim alone wouldn't get them much closer, an extra 25 or so from what Bregman provided last season would be a massive boost.
He wouldn't be the Silver Slugger contender that some people might prefer to add, but Kim could certainly help make this roster better than it's current form.