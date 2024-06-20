Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Now Trending Towards Holding On to Stars

The Houston Astros could trade some of the biggest stars in MLB, but will they?

Dylan Sanders

Jun 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) on deck before batting against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park.
Jun 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) on deck before batting against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The contending teams around MLB have their eyes set on the Houston Astros to see what happens with their superstar players at the trade deadline.

Houston is in a better spot than they used to be in, but have started to hit a plateau. Sitting at 34-40, it's getting harder to get back into the Wild Card every day.

Eventually, the front office will need to make a decision on what is going to happen at the deadline.

As Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made his predictions over the next month, he predicted that they would actually do nothing at all despite a lot of speculation surrounding their big names.

The most talked about player that could land on the trade block (and most sensible to trade) has been Alex Bregman.

Though Bregman been a franchise cornerstone for almost a decade, his time in Houston could be over soon. He's set to hit free agency after the end of this campaign. Instead of losing out on him for nothing, many have suggested a trade.

After starting out the season with one of the worst stretches of his career, the 30-year-old has been one of the reasons that things have turned around.

He's slashed .338/.390/1.023 since the start of his 16-game hitting streak that just came to an end a couple of days ago. At this point, trading him away would absolutely be waving the white flag on the season.

The other superstar that has been thrown into trade conversations Kyle Tucker, who is set to enter free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

Trading him mid-season with any playoff hopes doesn't make much sense. He's currently on the IL, but the lefty was the league leader in home runs not too long ago.

He was playing out of his mind to start this campaign, but his value could be be higher in the offseason. If the Astros want to move him, they should probably wait until then, especially if they feel ready to compete.

On the opposite end of selling, it also doesn't make sense to buy too much either. Missing the playoffs is a real possibility, so Houston emptying out their already empty farm doesn't seem logical either.

Their starting rotation is still in a rough spot, though, so the Astros might want to look at adding some cheaper options that could still improve the outlook there.

Houston GM Dana Brown could change the outlook of the league with a couple of trades, but the more likely outcome seems to be riding it out once again.

