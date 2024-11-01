Houston Astros Take a Tumble in Way-Too-Early Next Season MLB Power Rankings
The 2024 MLB season was a roller coaster ride for the Houston Astros and their fans.
They got off to a very slow start, falling double-digit games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West standings. Speculation ran rampant that some trades could happen involving key members of the team.
Those trades never came to fruition, as the Astros eventually turned things around. Before the summer even kicked into high gear they had erased the deficit they faced and took over the top spot in the standings.
This was the ascension part of the roller coaster ride, as their arrow was pointing up. The team was playing well and their deadline addition of starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays was one of the most impactful of the year.
At the end of the regular season, Houston was where they have been during every 162-game season since 2017, atop the AL West as champions. But, their stay in the postseason was not long.
Their seven-year streak of playing in the ALCS was snapped as the Detroit Tigers swept them in the Wild Card Round. It was a true David vs. Goliath matchup, as individual players on the Astros had more playoff games played than the entire Tigers roster.
The streak snapping could very well be the end of an era. That played a role in where David Schoenfield of ESPN placed Houston in his way-too-early 2025 MLB power rankings.
They came in at No. 11, a drop from No. 7, where they were for the final 2024 ranking.
“The trend can't be ignored: The Astros have gone from 106 wins in 2022 to 90 in 2023 to 88 this season, although they did still win their seventh AL West title in eight seasons. Longtime stalwart Alex Bregman is a free agent, although the Astros are expected to make him a competitive offer. So is Justin Verlander -- he had a 5.48 ERA -- and trade acquisition Yusei Kikuchi, who went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA with Houston. Kyle Tucker is in his final season of team control, raising the question of whether the Astros can afford both Bregman and Tucker and whether they would consider trading Tucker for some infusion of younger prospects,” the MLB expert wrote.
In a perfect world, the Astros would be able to keep all of their core players. Alas, that may not be feasible as their price tags go up as they get deeper into their careers.
Seeing Bregman go would be a tough pill to swallow, as he means so much to the franchise on the field and in the clubhouse. Replacing him will not be easy.
But, as the top third base option in free agency, his allegiance to the franchise will be tested by some gigantic offer sheets.
It isn’t all bad for Houston, who looks to have a strong starting rotation even if Verlander and Kikuchi both depart. But, they need to find an answer at first base, as a glaring need exists. Figuring out if it is worth shifting Yordan Alvarez to designated hitter full-time will likely be discussed as well.