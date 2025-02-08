Houston Astros Top Infield Prospect Reportedly Will Compete for Left Field Job
The Houston Astros are trying to figure out what to do in left field.
When rumors floated around about a possible Alex Bregman reunion, Jose Altuve volunteered to move into the grass for the first time in his professional career so there would be an infield spot for the two-time World Series champion.
Yordan Alvarez got a ton of work in the field last year, something the Astros have already said they're looking to avoid doing this season since he limped into the playoffs with a knee injury that is cause for concern based on his past history.
The notion of Altuve taking over in left at his age is silly on the surface.
While it was understandable when the idea of bringing Bregman back was at its peak, Houston still said the legendary second baseman is going to get reps there even if they reunite with their former star or not.
However, it seems like they may have been second guessing that thought since they signed outfielder Ben Gamel, a left-handed hitter who fits the exact mold the Astros were looking for at this stage of the winter.
He's not a gamechanger by any means, but adding him to the mix alongside Taylor Trammel and Mauricio Dubon to keep Altuve at second seems like the better strategy than the alternative.
But, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, those three won't be the only ones competing for playing time in left field.
"Zach Dezenzo, the Astros' No. 6-ranked prospect, will compete to make the team, primarily as a left fielder ...," he reported.
That's an interesting wrinkle.
The fast-rising minor leaguer was seen as an eventual Bregman replacement down the line if necessary, but he didn't get a ton of reps at the hot corner in The Show this past season.
Instead, Zach Dezenzo was largely used as a first baseman, getting in 14 games there compared to just three at third.
Pushing him for a position switch is interesting when considering he only got into three games at left field during his minor league career compared to 120 at third base, 26 at first and 15 at second.
Dezenzo likely won't complain if he can break through and take over an outfield role.
As it stands right now, there isn't a real path for him elsewhere with Christian Walker signed this winter to take over first base and Isaac Paredes brought in as an insurance policy at third in case Bregman does sign elsewhere.
How quickly Dezenzo picks up on the position will be seen, but if he performs well, then he could be a real option Houston uses in left field.