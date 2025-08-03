Houston Astros Trade Deadline Report Card: Full Grades for 2025 Deals
The Houston Astros had a busy trade deadline day as they made three big moves and were in talks to complete even more.
Astros general manager Dana Brown walked out of the day, addressing most of the major needs and refusing to overpay to complete the others.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Houston refused a deal with the San Diego Padres that would have shipped away Spencer Arrighetti and three prospects for Dylan Cease. That was a smart move by Brown.
The moves that he did end up making weren't too bad of decisions either, here is the grade for each:
Acquiring SS Carlos Correa for LHP Matt Mikulski
Putting baseball aside for a second, it is hard not to like the idea of Correa back in an Astros uniform. It was heartbreaking for many to see him leave in the first place and now he comes back to Houston for the next couple of years.
On the field, it makes perfect sense as well. The Astros needed another third baseman after losing Isaac Paredes and Correa should be able to slide over there seamlessly.
This was essentially a salary dump for the Minnesota Twins, as Houston only had to give up a 26-year-old pitcher who has a 6.46 career ERA in 225.2 minor league innings, mostly as a reliever.
On top of everything else, the Twins are paying $30 million of his remaining contract, lessening the risk in bringing him back.
Grade: A
Acquiring 3B Ramon Urias for RHP Twine Palmer
Palmer was a 19th-round selection in last year's MLB draft and has had a nice campaign in Single-A. He has been nearly unhittable and racked up a ton of strikeouts, but does have some control issues. It would have been fun to develop him, but getting another bench bat was more crucial.
Urias has shown the ability to be a plus bat in the past. At worst, he provides some reliable infield versatility, which could prove crucial down the stretch.
Grade: A
Acquiring OF Jesus Sanchez for RHP Ryan Gusto, SS Chase Jaworsky and CF Esmil Valencia
This is by far the biggest haul that the Astros gave up, but it still did not include any of their top prospects.
Gusto has been inconsistent as a rookie. Jaworsky, being the best prospect they moved at the deadline, should be viewed as an absolute win, and Valencia is an unproven 19-year-old prospect that has a ton of speed.
Sanchez is a much-needed lefty bat that can take over left field for Altuve. This is a massive defensive upgrade with the potential to be a game-changer on offense if Houston can figure something out with his swing.
Grade: A-
