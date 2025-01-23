Insider Doesn’t Think Red Sox Are Close To Deal for Houston Astros Star
From the beginning of the offseason, the free agency focus surrounding the Houston Astros has been on superstar third baseman and franchise icon Alex Bregman.
Over the past month or so, the idea of Bregman returning to the Astros has become more and more unlikely. After trading away Kyle Tucker and acquiring a new third baseman in the process in Isaac Paredes as well as making a large commitment to Christian Walker at first base, Houston certainly played the offseason out as if they are moving on.
It was also widely reported before other moves were made that Bregman turned down a competitive six-year offer from the Astros worth over $150 million, likely making it wise on the team's part to look elsewhere.
But naturally, there are certain destinations which would be worse than others assuming Bregman does sign a deal elsewhere, and perhaps the worst case scenario is the most likely. Earlier this week, news emerged that it appeared the Boston Red Sox were closing in on an agreement with Bregman.
Now however, Red Sox insiders seem to be throwing cold water on the possibility with no movement since the initial reporting earlier this week
Chris Cotillo of Mass Live cautioned Boston fans on his social media that they should not feel too confident, adding the market surrounding Bregman has been difficult to assess since the beginning of the process while answering a question asked if there is still hope around the two-time All-Star playing at Fenway Park.
The long and short of the situation is it appears Bregman and Scott Boras overplayed their hand, anticipating the third baseman to command more on the open market than he has upon turning down the original deal from Houston.
Bregman is quite simply starting to run out of suitors if the Red Sox do truly drop out of the race as Cotillo seems to indicate could be a possibility.
The idea that he could take a shorter term deal with some different suitors had been kicked around, but by all accounts Bregman is not interested in that type of deal and wants the long term security.
Though it seemed an agreement with Boston was imminent, both sides look to still be dug in with their respective positions with just weeks to go until spring training, which could allow a surprise team to come out of the woodwork.
Don't count on Bregman signing imminently as things continue to play out with one of the most fascinating free agency periods we have seen in a very long time.