Lefty-Hitting Utility Man Could Be Perfect Addition for Houston Astros
The Houston Astros likely aren't going to do much more this winter after they handed Christian Walker a lucrative deal that will have him manning first base for the next three years.
To Dana Brown's credit, he didn't sit back and wait around for Alex Bregman's free agency decision. Instead, he attacked the offseason by shipping Kyle Tucker out of town to get back a third baseman, another starting pitcher, and a star prospect.
Walker's signing was the cherry on top, addressing what has been the most glaring weakness on this roster for years by landing a power hitter and elite defender.
But, the soft spot on this team has now shifted into the outfield.
Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick have to take the next steps in their careers, especially the latter, who is coming off the worst performance he's had in the Majors and is being tasked with replacing Tucker's production in right field.
Because of that, the Astros know they need to make sure that group is set up for success, and one way they can do that is by adding another option who can be part of a platoon in left.
Houston wants to utilize their superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez less in the field after he had some concerning injuries pop up towards the end of this past season, and because Mauricio Dubon is a right-handed hitter, Brown is looking into adding another lefty to the mix.
With that in mind, free agent Jake Bauers could be an ideal fit.
Not only would he provide the support in left field the Astros are looking for, but he also can be used at first base, potentially spelling Walker when he needs a day off or when they face right-handed pitching every so often.
The secondary aspect to this likely would be seldomly used unless Jon Singleton takes a massive step back in 2025 and Victor Caratini is being used more at catcher, but it's always a plus to have players on a contending team who can play multiple positions.
His left-fielding ability is what would primarily interest Houston, though.
Bauers has played in 121 games there throughout his career, and while he doesn't have the best defensive profile at that position, he also likely wouldn't be the everyday guy.
The issue the Astros might have in signing the five-year veteran is his poor offense.
Across 528 games and 1,744 plate appearances, he has produced a slash line of .208/.302/.361 with an OPS+ of 81.
Those aren't ideal numbers he would be bringing to the table by any means, but with Houston likely not going after the remaining high-profile outfielders, the $4.6 million projected market value given to Bauers by Spotrac makes him more than affordable.
If the Astros are steadfast on bringing in a lefty instead of someone like Randal Grichuk, then Bauers could be the player they pursue.