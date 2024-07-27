Potential Houston Astros Deal Adds Longer Term Answer At First Base
It is no secret that the Houston Astros want to make a big move at first base and they could have a surprising option made open to them at the MLB trade deadline.
As the Baltimore Orioles have intriguing infielder after intriguing infielder coming down the pipeline, it makes sense that they would want to get something back for their current and expendable veterans.
Ryan Mountcastle is one such player and could be the perfect trade target for Houston to consider.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together a deal that could make sense for both sides to consider.
The trade would see the Astros receive Mountcastle in exchange for a prospect haul of outfielder Zach Cole, right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury and shortstop Camilo Diaz.
Houston first-baseman have been abysmal at the plate during this campaign and it's been a big reason for their slow start. The position has produced just a .203/.273/.313 slashing line this year with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. That's unacceptable for any position on the field, much less for first base. The second-lowest OPS for a single position has been center field with a .689.
Mountcastle comes in as an immediate upgrade in every sense with a .266/.306/.436 slashing line with 12 homers and 43 RBI.
He's striking out less than ever and hitting the ball harder than ever, making this an intriguing time to invest in him. He'll be under team control through the end of the 2026 season, making him a viable option for the next few years.
The 27-year-old has been struggling for a bit at the plate, but maybe a change of scenery and a club with brighter future for him can wake up a bit of the player that he was to start the year. As far into the season as just last month he still had an OPS in the .800s.
The Astros would also be walking out of this deal without giving up anyone too crucial.
Cole would be the best prospect in this haul and is slowly turning into a very valuable player. He's flashed some power while also swiping a lot of bags and showcasing a cannon of an arm. Last year, he hit 10 home runs and stole 17 bases.
Fleury is an interesting soft-throwing relief option but is expendable. Diaz is just 18 years old and is a similar player to Cole.
If Mountcastle is actually made available, Houston should offer this package in a heartbeat.