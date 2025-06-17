Rumored Houston Astros Target Now Expected to be Top Trade Candidate
Ultimately, all reports are just rumors with nearly two months still left ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
One thing that’s solidifying is the status of buyers and sellers, and the Houston Astros are expected to fall in the latter category after turning around their 2025 campaign to lead the AL West.
The Astros must add to their starting rotation if they would rather not waste this hot streak. Injuries have completely decimated the unit at one of the worst rates in the league.
Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, and JP France all began the season on the injured list and have since been joined by Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco. Tommy John surgery has ended Hayden Wesneski's season along with Blanco.
The situation deteriorated further when veteran righty Lance McCullers Jr. was placed on the 15-day IL due to a right foot sprain on Monday.
They might not have the luxury of waiting until the deadline. The blockbuster trade by the San Francisco Giants for Boston Red Sox DH Rafael Devers sent shockwaves around the league, and it may lead to other contenders hopping on the wave for a blockbuster trade.
Houston should start inquiring about Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who is expected to be back in play now that he’s improved his performance in June and who has been linked as a fit for their rotation.
Recent reports indicated that the Marlins might retain Alcantara because of his challenging return from Tommy John surgery in 2024. He enters play on June 16 with a 7.14 ERA.
However, circumstances can change quickly, and after two starts in June, Alcantara has achieved a 1.50 ERA, indicating a potential return to the form he displayed during his 2022 campaign that earned him NL Cy Young Award honors.
That turnaround has led to MLB.com recently reporting that Alcantara will be the new headliner on the trade market now that Devers is off it.
“Barring a surprise… Alcantara is likely to be the biggest name in the pitching market moved prior to the deadline. He should command a sizable return, even amid a down year, since he is under club control through 2027 and stands out in what looks to be a relatively thin starter market,” MLB.com writes.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reinforced this perspective, recently ranking Alcantara as the top trade asset.
His command has started to return, along with a 97.6 mph fastball that will garner interest from pitching-needy teams.
The Astros are inarguably at the top of that list, and they don’t have the luxury of passing up on a bet for his upside, especially if he becomes a coveted asset.
His crucial postseason experience on the Marlins from 2020 would be invaluable on a rotation in desperate need of answers and help.
