Astros New First Round Draft Pick Wants to be the Next Nolan Ryan

The Houston Astros have had their fair share of incredible pitchers to represent them on the mound over their history. Future hall of famer Justin Verlander was the most recent legend on the pitching staff, and he made a strong impact on the team for their two World Series titles.

Nolan Ryan is one of the most recognizable pitchers to ever play the game, and one of the greatest Astros pitchers of all time. He was with the Astros from 1980-1988 and forever left an impact on the game with his longevity and power.

Pitchers that can come anywhere near Ryan's kind of style are just not prevalent in baseball these days. However, the Astros' 2026 first round draft pick wants to be just like him when he gets older. That's a big statement to make, especially out of a young player that just got drafted, but it actually does make sense to see where he's coming from.

The Astros Future Power Pitcher

Notre Dame pitcher Jack Radel (25) pitches to Clemson during the bottom of the first inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, March 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Astros currently have Hunter Brown, who's a power pitcher himself. They may have another one sometime in the future. Right-hander Jack Radel was drafted by the Astros with the 28th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame. Radel was a Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) pick for the Astros thanks to Brown finishing third in the AL Cy Young race last season.

He was the second first-round pick by Houston, and is an exciting prospect to watch. Radel is an intimidating 6-foot-5 on the mound and can throw a blazing fastball at 98 mph. The 21-year-old was just officially signed by the Astros on Wednesday and was at Daikin Park.

Radel was asked who he would compare himself to with his arsenal. He gave the answer of the Ryan Express, the eight-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, per video captured by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Astros' No. 28 overall pick Jack Radel of Notre Dame: "I like to compare myself to Nolan Ryan. That’s what I want to be when I grow up, when I get older. He’s a workhorse; he’s a bulldog on the mound. That’s kind of how I like to pitch." pic.twitter.com/lELTSWeyhZ — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 22, 2026

Ryan was a fearsome and fiery pitcher and has the most strikeouts of all-time, besides the most no-hitters ever (7). It's honestly a good player for Radel to look up to considering the kind of pitcher he is. This isn't to say he'll be the next Nolan Ryan. However, his strengths are similar. A power arm, big presence and ability to get strikeouts.

If Radel gets anywhere near Ryan, the Astros will have made an exceptional draft pick. Radel stood out with that answer and definitely wants to be on the good side of fans to win the press conference, but it also offers a glimpse into what he wants to do once he comes up to the big league level.

Radel threw 116 strikeouts in his junior year at Notre Dame in 87.2 innings pitched. That mark ranked 19th in the country this past season and he was also 25th in strikeout-to-walk ratio and 41st in strikeouts per nine innings. His single game high in strikeouts was 12 and also had five 10+ strikeout performances during the year.

He also has the ability to go deep into a game as he threw a nine-inning complete game shutout and a seven-inning complete game. Radel will be an interesting player to follow in his journey and could be an electric pitcher in the future.