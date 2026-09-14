How the Astros Should Feel About The Remaining Schedules

The Houston Astros face a relatively easy schedule for the final 12 games of the regular season with nine games coming against teams below .500. Their schedule is comparable to the Rangers who are attempting to catch the Astros. Texas is currently sitting 1.0 game behind Houston, with the Astros holding the tiebreaker.

Astros Schedule Remaining

Houston’s strength of schedule remaining comes out to .470 with just one series left against an above .500 team, the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves series comes after the Kansas City Royals series, both at home. The Astros took two of three from the Royals in Kansas City earlier this season. They also face the Mariners for two in Seattle, which could be the most pivotal games of the season.

Houston has struggled against the Mariners with a 2-9 record in 2026. They face the Athletics for a four-game set in Sacramento to wrap up the season. The Astros' record against the A’s is 4-5, a disappointment by the standards of a first-place team.

Rangers Upcoming Matchups

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz (67) and catcher Elias Diaz (35) Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers' remaining opponent win percentage comes out to .495, higher than the Astros' when you don’t factor in where the games will be played. The Rangers’ advantage is a result of their upcoming nine-game homestand. They face three-game series against the Red Sox, Blue Jays and the Mets before facing the Twins on the road to wrap up their season.

Mariners In the Hunt

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros can’t forget about the Mariners either, though it might take a Houston collapse to get there. Seattle sits 5.0 games back with the tiebreaker over the Astros. The Mariners have the two games against the Astros as well as three with the Rockies and seven with the Angels, far and away the easiest schedule remaining in baseball.

The teams Seattle has left average win percentage comes in at .395, .053 lower than the next-lowest team in baseball, the Chicago White Sox (.448).

AL Central Foes

On the topic of the White Sox, they are one of the teams vying for the final American League division-winner bye with the Astros and Guardians, which goes to the top two division winners in the league. Their easy schedule can also make them hard to track in the American League race. They face the second-place Guardians as well as the Rockies, Royals and Tigers.

The White Sox currently lead the Guardians by a 0.5 game. The Guardians have a .476 opponent win percentage with three against the White Sox, three against Boston, and three each against the Royals and the Athletics.

No team can be considered a total walkover down the stretch. But the Astros do have a slight edge over the approaching Rangers in the schedule department.

The far and away winner of the remaining schedule battle is the Mariners. They have further ground to make up but they can’t be counted out until their elimination number is zero.

Either way, the Astros must worry about what they can control: their own wins and losses. If they take care of business against the Royals in this upcoming series, it will go a long way toward putting the Rangers and Mariners in their rearview mirror.