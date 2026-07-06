Astros Closer Josh Hader Couldn't Overcome One Thing in All-Star Voting

The Houston Astros had just one player named to the American League All-Star team for 2026, and he was very deserving. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has been one of the best players in baseball this year, and there was no question whether he should or would make the team.

There were several Astros who could have made an argument for consideration, but there wasn’t a player on the roster who was impacted more by circumstances than closer Josh Hader.

Hader didn’t miss out on being included on the American League roster due to poor performance. He missed out because he simply was on the injured list too long.

Late Start Left Too Much at Stake

The veteran left-hander missed the first two months of the season due to injury- left biceps tendinitis, to be exact. That just couldn’t be overcome when it came to tallying the All-Star votes.

Workload and save totals certainly are important in the All-Star selection, but if you just look at stats, Hader is unbeatable.

By the time Hader returned to the mound on June 2, many of the AL’s top closers had already racked up months’ worth of stats. Of course, Hader got straight to business when he was cleared to pitch again, but there just wasn’t enough time for him to validate himself as an All-Star.

Hader Has Been Untouchable

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once Hader returned to the roster, he has been the elite closer that Houston knew they had and expected him to be.

In 15 appearances, Hader has posted a mind-blowing 0.60 ERA and has converted all nine of his save opportunities. He has brought extreme frustration to opposing hitters, who have only found a way to hit on him twice this year. Opposing hitters’ batting average? A measly .043.

He has struck out 24 while allowing only one earned run and posting an incredible 0.60 WHIP.

Those are elite numbers that only the most dominant pitchers can boast about. Unfortunately for Hader, they came a little too late and in a small sample size to be considered a real contender for the All-Star roster.

Houston Is Focused on October, not July

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) center fielder Brice Matthews (0) pitcher Josh Hader (71) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much of a disappointment as it may be for Hader not to get the recognition it looks like he so deserves, it may be a blessing. The team would likely trade an individual award for the chance to have Hader have a healthy role in some October baseball.

Houston has a late-inning weapon they can deploy with extreme confidence in the outcome. That is far more valuable than any All-Star Game could be.

With the Astros sitting at 45-47 in the American League West, they are just 2 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the division and one game back of the Texas Rangers for the final Wild Card spot.

The focus for the team is continued success and moving up those standing to find their way into the playoffs. Hader will play a vital role in making that happen.